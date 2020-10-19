SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued three new COVID-19 alerts for Divas Nightclub — with one of the advisories appearing to fall within the same time frame as a video of a packed dance floor was shared on social media.

The alert, one of several issued for businesses throughout the province Monday, covers a period beginning the late night of Oct. 9 and ending in the early morning of Oct. 10.

A person or persons were at the nightclub during that time while likely infectious with COVID-19.

A video was shared over Snapchat on Oct. 10 showing a full dance floor with little apparent social distancing.

"We can assure you that we continue to follow, and go above and beyond, all guidelines and rules set out by the Saskatchewan Health Authority," Divas owner Aaron Paetsch said in a statement to CTV News on October 11.

"Once patrons are inside we can't control every move they make, or how they decide to distance from others."

Over the weekend the nightclub said it would be temporarily closing its doors and plans on working with the SHA to develop a "revolutionary new system” to manage patrons amid COVID-19 restrictions and help nightclubs stay open during the pandemic.

Among the COVID-19 advisories issued Monday, the SHA said a person or persons was likely at Divas while likely infected with COVID-19 on the specified dates during the specified times:

From late night of Oct. 3 into early morning of Oct. 4

During early morning of Oct. 11

Those who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA said in a news release.

If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.