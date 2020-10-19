Advertisement
Health authority issues COVID-19 alerts for businesses in Saskatoon, Regina, Esterhazy, Maple Creek and Rosetown
A person or persons attended several businesses around the province – including a gym, restaurants and a nightclub - while likely infectious, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.
Esterhazy
• October 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11
o Underground Fitness, 302 Kennedy Drive, various times
• October 5
o Esterhazy Freshmart, 515 Main Street, 5 to 7 p.m.
Maple Creek
• October 10 and 11
o Cobble Creek Lodge, #201 Highway 21, overnight stays
• October 10
o BC Café, 122 Jasper Street, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
• October 11
o Ivan’s Restaurant, #5 Pine Avenue (The Resort at Cypress Hills), 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Regina
• October 11
o Regina Public Transit, route 8, Normandy Heights – Eastview—from Golden Mile to Leonard Street and Henderson Drive, 11 a.m. to 12 noon
• October 13
o Bombay Spices, 3918 Gordon Road, 10 to 11 a.m.
• October 14
o Starbucks, 388 McCarthy Boulevard, 3 to 9 p.m.
• October 16
o Regina Public Transit, route 1 (Dieppe—Broad North) and route 4 (Hillsdale—Walsh Acres, transfer), from 2 to 3:15 p.m.
Rosetown
• October 5
o Dairy Queen, 104 Railway Avenue, 1 to 3 p.m.
Saskatoon
• October 3
o Divas Nightclub, 220 Third Avenue South #110, from late night to early morning October 4
• October 9
o Divas Nightclub, 220 Third Avenue South #110, from late night to early morning October 10
• October 11
o Divas Nightclub, 220 Third Avenue South #110, early morning
• October 12
o Montana’s Restaurant, Eighth Street, 4 to 9 p.m.
• October 15
o Peavey Mart (in the Halloween section), 820C 51st Street, 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Those who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA says.
If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.