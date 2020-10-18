SASKATOON -- Divas Nightclub says its temporarily closing and will work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority(SHA) to develop a “revolutionary new system” to help nightclubs stay open during the pandemic.

In a Facebook post on its page, Divas said the decision to temporarily close comes after a video was shared on social media showing a crowded dance floor at the nightclub over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

“As most of you may have seen online these past couple weeks, a video of what appears as dancing and no social distancing in front of the bar service area was taken at Divas and has been circulating social media and causing much concern, for all of us,” Divas said in the post.

On Oct. 12, the SHA issued a public alert advising about a potential COVID-19 exposure at Divas on Oct. 3, asking anyone who was at the nightclub at the specific date and time to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

In the Facebook post, Divas ownership said businesses “need everyone’s continued support in ensuring (SHA) measures are followed for everyone’s safety while out supporting local venues.”

Divas said it will be temporarily closing its doors and working with the SHA to figure out a way for Divas and other nightclubs to stay open while abiding by SHA safety guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We are not sure how long it will take, so at this time we do not have a reopen day set.”

On Facebook, Divas said the SHA has inspected the nightclub multiple times since reopening and the health authority has approved its processes and safety measures, but the club will work to make its establishment safer moving forward.

“We can and will work with them to do better. We feel we have a responsibility beyond what is required of us, and we are determined to show that.”