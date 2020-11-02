SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 20

Midtown Plaza (Sephora, Victoria's Secret, food court), 201 1 Avenue South, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Toys 'R' Us, 300 Idylwyld Dr S, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Winners, 2317-8th St. E, 3 to 4 p.m.

CostCo, 115 Marquis Dr., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Prince Albert

Oct. 22

Dollarama, 2995 2nd Ave W, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

Gateway Mall (every store), 1403 Central Avenue, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Walmart, 800 15 Street East, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

McDonald's, 3625 2 Avenue, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Northern Lights Casino, 44 Marquis Road W, 6:30 p.m. to early morning hours on Oct. 24

Oct. 26

Venice House Restaurant, 1498 Central Avenue, no times identified

Oct. 29

Ramada Hotel Lounge, 3245 2 Avenue West, 5 p.m. to midnight

North Battleford

Oct. 21 and 22

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 492-114th Street, no times identified

Hague

Oct. 27

Hague Shell Gas Bar and Convenience Store, 11 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Lloydminster

Oct. 24

Servus Sports Centre (hockey area only), 5202 12 Street, 9 to 10 a.m.

Shellbrook

Oct. 19, 20, 21

Big Way Grocery, 28 Main Street, 3:30 to 4 p.m. each day

Oct. 22

Arnie's Grill, 133 Main Street, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.