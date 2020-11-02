SASKATOON --
A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.
Saskatoon
Oct. 20
-
Midtown Plaza (Sephora, Victoria's Secret, food court), 201 1 Avenue South, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
-
Toys 'R' Us, 300 Idylwyld Dr S, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
-
Winners, 2317-8th St. E, 3 to 4 p.m.
-
CostCo, 115 Marquis Dr., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Prince Albert
Oct. 22
-
Dollarama, 2995 2nd Ave W, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 23
-
Gateway Mall (every store), 1403 Central Avenue, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
-
Walmart, 800 15 Street East, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
-
McDonald's, 3625 2 Avenue, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
-
Northern Lights Casino, 44 Marquis Road W, 6:30 p.m. to early morning hours on Oct. 24
Oct. 26
-
Venice House Restaurant, 1498 Central Avenue, no times identified
Oct. 29
-
Ramada Hotel Lounge, 3245 2 Avenue West, 5 p.m. to midnight
North Battleford
Oct. 21 and 22
-
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 492-114th Street, no times identified
Hague
Oct. 27
Hague Shell Gas Bar and Convenience Store, 11 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Lloydminster
Oct. 24
Servus Sports Centre (hockey area only), 5202 12 Street, 9 to 10 a.m.
Shellbrook
Oct. 19, 20, 21
-
Big Way Grocery, 28 Main Street, 3:30 to 4 p.m. each day
Oct. 22
-
Arnie's Grill, 133 Main Street, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.