SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 20

  • Midtown Plaza (Sephora, Victoria's Secret, food court), 201 1 Avenue South, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Toys 'R' Us, 300 Idylwyld Dr S, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
  • Winners, 2317-8th St. E, 3 to 4 p.m.
  • CostCo, 115 Marquis Dr., 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Prince Albert

Oct. 22

  • Dollarama, 2995 2nd Ave W, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

  • Gateway Mall (every store), 1403 Central Avenue, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Walmart, 800 15 Street East, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • McDonald's, 3625 2 Avenue, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Northern Lights Casino, 44 Marquis Road W, 6:30 p.m. to early morning hours on Oct. 24

Oct. 26

  • Venice House Restaurant, 1498 Central Avenue, no times identified

Oct. 29

  • Ramada Hotel Lounge, 3245 2 Avenue West, 5 p.m. to midnight

North Battleford

Oct. 21 and 22

  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 492-114th Street, no times identified

Hague

Oct. 27

Hague Shell Gas Bar and Convenience Store, 11 a.m. to noon and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Lloydminster

Oct. 24

Servus Sports Centre (hockey area only), 5202 12 Street, 9 to 10 a.m.

Shellbrook

Oct. 19, 20, 21

  • Big Way Grocery, 28 Main Street, 3:30 to 4 p.m. each day

Oct. 22

  • Arnie's Grill, 133 Main Street, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.