SASKATOON -- A centre staffed by University of Saskatchewan nursing students is calling back people in Saskatoon who have tested negative for COVID-19.

On Oct. 19, a group of fourth-year students started working out of the Negative COVID Callback Centre (NCCC) to inform people about their negative test results, according to a university news release.

"When making the calls, our students will provide the timely communication of COVID-19 test results to those who have tested negative, while also providing tailored, responsive health information and education to help reduce the number of preventable cases in the City of Saskatoon,” College of Nursing instructor Tish King said in the release.

The students handling the calls are currently taking part in a community nursing course and will provide the service through mid-December.

The centre was created in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Public Heath.

"To create the NCCC and its operational policies in one week was a huge undertaking, but we are all excited about what the students will get to learn through this experience,” King said.