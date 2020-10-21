SASKATOON -- A person or persons attended the following Saskatoon businesses while likely infectious, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

October 9

Walmart Supercentre, 1706 Preston Avenue, 6 to 7 p.m.

October 10

CostCo, 115 Marquis Drive, 10 to 11 a.m.

October 12

Mark's Work Wearhouse, 1715 Preston Avenue North, 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.

October 13

Motion Fitness Brighton, 153 Gibson Bend, 12 to 4 p.m.

City Centre Bingo, 310 22nd Street West, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

October 14

Walmart Supercentre, 1706 Preston Avenue, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Motion Fitness Brighton, 153 Gibson Bend, 4 to 7 p.m.

October 16

Red Lobster, 2501 Eighth Street East, 4 to 6 p.m.

Earl's Kitchen and Bar, 610 Second Avenue North, 10 to 11 p.m.

Those who were at those location at the specified times are advised to self-monitor for 14 days.

If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.

Exposure alerts were also issued for Prince Albert, Candle Lake, Kelvington, Osler, Regina, Esterhazy and Yorkton.