Costco COVID-19 exposure among 9 more warnings in Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 12:28PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 12:40PM CST
The sign outside of a Costco wholesale store. (THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg)
SASKATOON -- A person or persons attended the following Saskatoon businesses while likely infectious, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.
October 9
- Walmart Supercentre, 1706 Preston Avenue, 6 to 7 p.m.
October 10
- CostCo, 115 Marquis Drive, 10 to 11 a.m.
October 12
- Mark's Work Wearhouse, 1715 Preston Avenue North, 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.
October 13
- Motion Fitness Brighton, 153 Gibson Bend, 12 to 4 p.m.
- City Centre Bingo, 310 22nd Street West, 7 to 9:30 p.m.
October 14
- Walmart Supercentre, 1706 Preston Avenue, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Motion Fitness Brighton, 153 Gibson Bend, 4 to 7 p.m.
October 16
- Red Lobster, 2501 Eighth Street East, 4 to 6 p.m.
- Earl's Kitchen and Bar, 610 Second Avenue North, 10 to 11 p.m.
Those who were at those location at the specified times are advised to self-monitor for 14 days.
If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.
Exposure alerts were also issued for Prince Albert, Candle Lake, Kelvington, Osler, Regina, Esterhazy and Yorkton.