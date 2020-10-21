SASKATOON -- A person or persons attended the following Prince Albert businesses while likely infectious, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

October 10

Co-op Home and Agro, 275 38th Street East, 2 to 3 p.m.

October 11

Dollarama, 2995 Second Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m.

Kinsmen Park playground, 2660 Central Avenue, 4:30 to 5 p.m.

A&W, Marquis and Sixth Avenue East, 4 to 8 p.m.

October 13

Burger King, 3220 Second Avenue West, 12 to 1 p.m.

Value Village, 380-800 15th Street East, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Edo, 801 15th Street East, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

October 14

Walmart, 800 15th Street East, 2 to 3 p.m.

Fitness for 10, 142 South Industrial Drive, 9 to 10 a.m.

October 15

Co-op Cornerstone Pharmacy, 777 15th Street East, unknown time

itness for 10, 142 South Industrial Drive, 9 to 10 a.m.

Montana's Restaurant, 3145 Second Avenue West, 9 to 10 p.m.

Bugsy's Bar, 2995 Second Avenue West, 10 to 11 p.m.

The health authority also issued the following advisories for Candle Lake, Kelvington and Osler.

Candle Lake

October 17

C and S Service, 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Kelvington

October 10

Kelvington Co-op Grocery Store, 211 First Avenue West, 4 to 4:30 p.m.

October 13

PharmaChoice Drug Store, 206 Main Street, 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.

October 16

Red Apple, 114 Main Street, 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Osler

October 10

Northway Surplus Direct Sales, 610 Service Road, 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon

Those who were at those location at the specified times are advised to self-monitor for 14 days.

If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.

Exposure alerts were also issued for Saskatoon, Regina, Esterhazy and Yorkton.