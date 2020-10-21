Advertisement
13 COVID-19 exposure warnings issued for Prince Albert businesses; Kelvington, Osler, Candle Lake also affected
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 12:39PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 12:43PM CST
Administered nasal swab tests sit in a container at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
SASKATOON -- A person or persons attended the following Prince Albert businesses while likely infectious, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.
October 10
- Co-op Home and Agro, 275 38th Street East, 2 to 3 p.m.
October 11
- Dollarama, 2995 Second Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m.
- Kinsmen Park playground, 2660 Central Avenue, 4:30 to 5 p.m.
- A&W, Marquis and Sixth Avenue East, 4 to 8 p.m.
October 13
- Burger King, 3220 Second Avenue West, 12 to 1 p.m.
- Value Village, 380-800 15th Street East, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- Edo, 801 15th Street East, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
October 14
- Walmart, 800 15th Street East, 2 to 3 p.m.
- Fitness for 10, 142 South Industrial Drive, 9 to 10 a.m.
October 15
- Co-op Cornerstone Pharmacy, 777 15th Street East, unknown time
- itness for 10, 142 South Industrial Drive, 9 to 10 a.m.
- Montana's Restaurant, 3145 Second Avenue West, 9 to 10 p.m.
- Bugsy's Bar, 2995 Second Avenue West, 10 to 11 p.m.
- The health authority also issued the following advisories for Candle Lake, Kelvington and Osler.
Candle Lake
October 17
- C and S Service, 12 noon to 3 p.m.
Kelvington
October 10
- Kelvington Co-op Grocery Store, 211 First Avenue West, 4 to 4:30 p.m.
October 13
- PharmaChoice Drug Store, 206 Main Street, 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.
October 16
- Red Apple, 114 Main Street, 4 to 4:30 p.m.
Osler
October 10
- Northway Surplus Direct Sales, 610 Service Road, 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon
Those who were at those location at the specified times are advised to self-monitor for 14 days.
If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.
Exposure alerts were also issued for Saskatoon, Regina, Esterhazy and Yorkton.