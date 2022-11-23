Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.

The collision happened around 8 a.m., causing traffic restrictions in both directions.

Shortly after the collision, power was knocked out in the area. The city says they expect power to be restored by 3:30 p.m.

Traffic restrictions are in place between Warman Road and Ontario Avenue as SPS investigates, according to an SPS news release.

“The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours; including throughout the evening rush hour,” SPS said in the news release.

They’ve advised drivers and pedestrians to find alternative routes around the area.