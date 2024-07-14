Brits by the Bess: British car owners showcase vehicles in annual car show

Out in front of the Bessborough Hotel, Britannia rules the roads with the annual Brits by the Bess car show. Dozens of cars of British make and model are on public display, drawing enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike.

Scott McDonald, the event organizer, shared the excitement of the day.

"Today’s our largest show for the Saskatoon chapter of the club. This is our Brits by the Bess, we’ve got 77 cars out here today. It’s a little different in how we’re trying to tell the MG story. We’ve got everything from the MGT-D’s to the A’s to the Midgets to the RV-8," McDonald said.

The British car community in Saskatoon is tightly knit together by the Saskatchewan British Car Club, and this show brings them all together for the public to enjoy.

Bob Forward, a proud owner of a 1980 Triumph, reflected on the club's beginnings.

"The club, we got started twenty-five years ago, twenty-six years ago. Just a few fanatics—shall we say, and it’s developed into this,” Forward explained. “We have a very fine collection of automobiles as you can see. Quite a few of them I have worked on.”

For these car owners, their vehicles are more than just modes of transportation; they are works of art. Mark Millard, who owns a 1968 Jaguar, expressed his sentiment.

"We look after them for the time that we have them, and I consider it an honor and a privilege to own some of these works of art,” Millard said.

“As long as we can keep them going and keep them maintained, then hopefully we will pass them down to the next generation who’s going to look after them for us.”

Millard's vehicle holds a special place in his heart, having ridden in a similar car as a child in the UK.

"I always remember as a 7-8 year old sitting in the backseat just thinking ‘My goodness what a fantastic car,’ and it was my dream car, and I was fortunate enough to have one six years ago," Millard reminisced.

Thousands of people wheeled their way through the event over the weekend, ensuring it was a successful show.