Wildfires continue to threaten two Sask. communities

Saskatchewan continues to grapple with a significant wildfire outbreak, with 76 active fires burning across the province.

According to The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), as of 11:50 a.m. Friday, two fires in the province are impacting communities where residents have been asked to evacuate.

The Flanagan fire, burning near Sandy Bay since July 10, remains uncontained and threatens the Sandy Bay community—located less than 10 kilometers away.

The SPSA has deployed a Type 1 Incident Management Team, ground crews, helicopters, air tankers, and heavy equipment to combat the blaze.

"Wildfires have shocking and distressing impacts on residents including their health and safety," Corrections Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "The SPSA is putting all available resources toward controlling and suppressing the FLANAGAN fire."

The Late fire, burning near Turnor Lake since July 10, is also not contained and poses a threat to the community of Turnor Lake— less than five kilometers away.

SPSA says they are working with the Meadow Lake Tribal Council to support residents and create fire guards around Turnor Lake to protect critical infrastructure and cabins.

According to the SPSA, to date, no critical infrastructure has been lost due to wildfires in the province.

This year has seen a significant increase in wildfires, with 480 recorded so far – 331 more than the five-year average.