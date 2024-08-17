A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest

Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.

Prairieland park was host to most of the pavilions. Bangladesh, China, India, the Philippines and Pakistan as well as the international zone.

The international zone was host to the numerous nationalities that were not able to do a full pavilion.

Germany's pavilion was at the Royal Canadian Legion's Nutana branch. Patrons snacked on German cuisine and beverages. Cultural displays were set up around the halls of the legion. An orchestra band played for guests as they ate.

"It represents community, and dedication," said Shelley Hungness, the coordinator for the German pavilion.

She thanks the volunteers for their work.

"This year we're celebrating volunteers, this is the 40th year, and we have many volunteers ourselves, I believe there were 18 that have volunteered all of those 40 years," said Hungness.

A lack of volunteers had been cited for a number of pavilions not being able to open this year—Ukraine, Scotland, and Wales.

"Yes there are pavilions that don’t participate every year, maybe they do it every second year, but we've also got new ones coming out adding additional flair," said Hungness.

Latino, and Nigeria opened up pavilions this year as well for the first time, showcasing the growing communities in Saskatoon.

The three-day Saskatoon Folkest wraps up Saturday evening.