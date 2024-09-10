Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
This story is a collaboration between the Investigative Journalism Foundation (IJF) and CTV Saskatoon
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
The seller was a company called Caban Condos whose website described it as “two guys from Saskatchewan” building condominiums near idyllic seaside locations in the Yucatan peninsula.
Frisk-Welburn, who lives in Bengough, Sask., stumbled upon the company’s advertisements while planning a holiday in 2020. She was about to retire, and liked the idea of working with a local company.
“We put down a whole ton of money,” Frisk-Welburn said. “It's my retirement fund.”
But when Frisk-Welburn and her husband arrived to take possession of the condo in December 2022 — when they were promised it would be finished — it was still being renovated. They tried again a year later, and it still wasn’t finished.
Frisk-Welburn still has no condo. She’s out nearly US$170,000 and is suing Caban Condos. And she’s not alone.
An investigation by the Investigative Journalism Foundation (IJF) and CTV Saskatoon has found Caban Condos repeatedly failed to return promised money to buyers in its Mexican real estate projects, most of which are years behind schedule.
And in one of the company’s only completed developments, residents say they never received legal title to their property.
In many cases, the 11 groups of buyers identified by the IJF and CTV Saskatoon say they spent their life savings or retirement funds on a Caban condo deposit. Some turned to the courts, where their allegations have yet to be tested. Others joined growing online communities of dissatisfied customers to share information and warn away future buyers.
Caban Condos Mexico, incorporated in Saskatchewan as Regal Property Developments Ltd., is owned by Corman Park, Sask. resident Mike Delaire.
Delaire blamed delays on issues with a primary contractor in Mexico, rising construction costs and the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the company “grew way too fast” but denied he defrauded buyers.
“I’m here, we’re in communication with the clients, we’re on site and we continue our business. So we haven’t run off with anything,” Delaire said. He said his company would finish construction on its projects within eight months and would deliver title to all buyers.
He claims dissatisfied customers have spread “conspiracy theories” and “outright lies” about his company.
But Frisk-Welburn and other customers say Delaire has dodged requests for refunds or updates on their investments. In some cases, buyers say they have waited more than a year to receive promised refunds or reimbursements from Delaire.
Frisk-Welburn says Delaire “just ceased all communication” when she and her husband asked why their condo was not complete.
Frisk-Welburn says she never would have bought property in Mexico if the builder hadn’t been local.
“‘We’re just two guys from Saskatchewan’ — we’re just — that means, ‘trust us.’ And that’s what I did. I put my full trust in these people, and now I don’t have a condo,” she said.
Mike Delaire in a 2020 interview with CTV News. (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)
The pitch
Caban Condos’ website says the company was “born on a beach in southern Mexico in the summer of 2010.”
Regal Property Ltd., though, wasn’t incorporated until 2017. Delaire partnered with Parrish Kondra, a fellow Saskatonian he met at a jet ski rally.
Since then, Caban Condos has marketed at least six real estate developments across the Yucatan peninsula, which it bills as “high quality” housing for Canadian and American buyers.
Business, at one point, was booming. In a 2020 interview with CTV Saskatoon, Delaire said some customers were buying condos “site unseen.”
But so far, only two of the company’s six projects have actually been completed. The rest are, in some cases, more than a year behind schedule.
Some buyers have lost hope of recouping their investment. Others have had to dramatically alter plans after a promised condo was never completed.
William Ambery, a former New York City detective, bought a penthouse condo in an upcoming development after connecting with Kondra in 2020.
Ambery sent Delaire more than US$164,000, half the price of the unit. Ambery’s contract said he would have his condo by July 2022.
But it was never finished. In messages shared with the IJF, Ambery repeatedly asked Delaire and Kondra when he could expect his condo to be ready.
In November 2021, Delaire apologized for the delays and explained that Caban Condos was having problems with “COVID, supplies and labourers.”
The man in charge of that project says it was more than that.
Blair Warren said he was hired by Caban Condos as a project manager for real estate projects in Yucatan. Warren, who has known Kondra since he was 18, said they had persistent issues with its primary contractor.
“I caught the workers smoking weed, smoking meth, no safety gear, working randomly on different things all the time,” he said.
The company switched to a different contractor for its phase 4 development, Warren said.
But different issues emerged. Warren said Delaire asked him to personally withdraw money to pay workers, supposedly because wire transfers from Canada would not arrive on time.
Delaire said the primary contractor repeatedly hiked the price for the building, which contributed to delays and rising costs. In an email, Delaire said he eventually fired that contractor because “he was not meeting progress and could not explain to me where the large amounts of money we were paying was going.”
Kondra didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment. Online, Kondra’s website still markets real estate services in Mexico, offering to help clients navigate the “vibrant market with confidence.”
Ambery referred to Kondra as a “used car salesman.”
“But in this case, you’re not even getting a car,” he said.
Resellers
Some frustrated Caban customers eventually exercised contract options allowing them to claim a refund. Others say Delaire agreed to sell their condos to new owners.
But none of the buyers interviewed by the IJF and CTV Saskatoon got all their money back — even after different people bought their former condos.
Dallas accountant Jim Matthews bought a unit in a Caban development in June 2019, which he and his wife planned to make their new home after they retired.
The contract promised an occupancy date of June 2021. They sold their home in Dallas and relocated to Mexico in preparation for the move.
Because of delays, Matthews said Delaire offered to sell him a second unit in a different, finished development that was also in San Crisanto.
Matthews bought that unit and sold his unfinished unit to Erika Gonzalez, a business owner from California. Matthews did not feel comfortable taking the money himself, so Gonzalez says she sent the full deposit of US$149,000 to Delaire.
Matthews said he never got that money back, and Gonzalez says her unit was never completed.
According to the Public Registry of Commerce, the Mexican counterpart of Regal Property Developments took out a $5-million-peso (worth just over C$318,000 at the time) loan on the phase 2 land in February 2021. Matthews said he was not informed of that.
Matthews is currently living in phase 1, but without legal title as promised in his contract. As a result, Matthews says his wife moved back to Texas to take her old job as a nursing home specialist.
“We've been living apart since November, because we're saving money to buy a house in Texas [...] just in case the worst happens, we lose it all,” Matthews said.
Delaire said not all buyers are dissatisfied with his company.
Saskatoon resident Don Garman, for example, bought a condo in the same development as Matthews in 2019.
Garman confirmed he had not received title for that unit but says he believes he will get it eventually. He pointed out that, in the meantime, Delaire’s company had shouldered some of the building’s maintenance costs.
Garman said Caban customers for other projects had legitimate grievances. But he believes some negative online reviews cross the line into misinformation.
“There’s a percentage that’s justified, but there’s another percentage that’s not justified and it’s further false,” Garman said.
Maria Lorena Marelli and her husband Steffen Ulrich bought a condo in Caban’s phase 4 development in June 2022 and were told they could move in as soon as December.
By April 2023, the condo still wasn’t finished and Marelli began to experience health problems.
Their contract did not allow for a refund, but they contacted Delaire and Kondra asking if their unit could be sold to a different buyer.
In June 2023, Ulrich and Marelli learned from a social media page that their unit had been resold.
When they contacted Delaire, he confirmed the sale and told Ulrich and Marelli he would send them paperwork soon to finalize the transfer. But it never came.
Ulrich and Marelli shared roughly 14 months of email and text correspondence with Delaire, asking when he would return their US$189,000 investment.
Delaire repeatedly said he would return the money. So far, he has sent them only a fraction of it.
In an email, Delaire stressed the deposit was non-refundable but said he was “working with these clients” and other customers to pay them back.
“We’re not running and hiding,” Delaire said in an interview.
Marelli and Ulrich say they were only able to raise the money to buy the condo by selling their business. Later, they also had to sell an apartment they owned in the nearby city of Merida. Now, the couple say they are looking for new jobs.
“We had to change absolutely everything,” Marelli said. “We had to sell our house. Now we are renting, and we have to change our whole future.”
Buying it back
In Saskatchewan, three separate groups of buyers filed lawsuits against Delaire and his company, including Frisk-Welburn and Paul Jellicoe, a paediatric surgeon based in Winnipeg.
In his March 2024 statement of claim, Jellicoe accuses Delaire of unjust enrichment and breach of contract for failing to fulfill his repeated promises to repay after Jellicoe signed a cancellation agreement.
Delaire filed a response in May, arguing neither he nor Regal Property Developments Ltd. are party to the contract, since it was signed with Regal’s Mexican counterpart — even though the Canadian company is that company’s primary shareholder.
Other jilted buyers have taken matters into their own hands.
Caban Condos’ largest development to date is its phase 4 project, a 54-unit condominium project in San Crisanto.
Delaire had entered into a purchase agreement to buy Dolphin Developments, the company that originally owned that land, which would have been a key part of completing the project.
That deal fell through in April 2024, but Caban Condos’ website still lists the project under the name “San Crisanto Beach Villas.” The company continues to advertise units for sale at that development.
Ambery and three other buyers said a group of people who bought those condos have since banded together to take the project over. The IJF and CTV Saskatoon contacted one of the former customers leading that effort. They declined to comment, citing ongoing work to finish buying the property.
Ambery said the new plan to finish the building would require each buyer to kick in at least US$40,000 on top of what they committed to paying Caban Condos. In theory, that means buyers could have their condos after all — albeit at a higher price than they expected.
But some are struggling to find the money.
London, Ont. resident Ricardo Mahecha bought a unit in that building in 2021.
Mahecha asked his daughter, Maria Mahecha, to speak to the IJF and CTV Saskatoon on his behalf because of a language barrier. Maria said her father already refinanced his home to raise the US$210,000 needed to pay Caban. He has since suffered a workplace accident that has kept him from his job. Now, he’s struggling to raise the last cash he needs.
“It’s more mental than anything,” Maria said. “He’s really stressed out. Like, am I going to see my dream to completion?”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 hospitalized, suspects sought after 'extreme case of road rage' in B.C.: RCMP
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
Why is this village in Quebec facing a 370 per cent property tax hike?
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
Calgary's police chief speaks out against Alberta's anticipated photo radar crackdown
Calgary’s police chief has issued a grave warning about the potential impact of further restrictions on photo radar use in Alberta.
Woman who died in B.C. jail cell had asked to be taken to hospital twice, report shows
A woman who died from drug toxicity while in a B.C. jail cell asked to be taken to hospital twice in the hours after she was taken into custody in a case the province's police watchdog says again raises concerns over the treatment of intoxicated prisoners.
James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
Romeo Dallaire now recovered from severe infection: CTV News Exclusive
Romeo Dallaire is ready to return to public life again this fall after a serious health scare forced the retired lieutenant-general to postpone his cross-country book tour in March.
White Stripes sue Donald Trump over use of 'Seven Nation Army' riff in social media post
The White Stripes sued former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday in a case that alleges he used their hit song 'Seven Nation Army' without permission in a video posted to social media.
Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
One of two men sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years for firearms violations and mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the time he has already spent behind bars has changed him and his "solemn weapon” is now love.
'You can't miss Luke Skywalker': Mark Hamill spotted filming in Manitoba town
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill rode through the streets of Stonewall, Man. last month filming scenes atop what looked to be an Army vehicle for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "The Long Walk."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Drug toxicity deaths in Sask. seemingly on course to match record set in 2023
Saskatchewan's overdose crisis is tragically on par with last year's record breaking total, with more than 200 people having lost their lives to accidental overdoses in the first seven months of the year.
-
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
-
Suspect connected to armed robberies in Wadena, Foam Lake at large, RCMP say
Police are asking for the public's help following a string of armed robberies in east central Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba grand chief to lie in state at provincial legislature Wednesday
Manitobans will have the chance to say their final goodbyes to Grand Chief Cathy Merrick this week.
-
Man charged after eight migrants illegally cross border into Manitoba: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has charged a man with human smuggling after he was allegedly caught picking up a group of migrants crossing into Canada last month.
-
‘It’s a mistake’: Downtown housing complex slated for demolition
Winnipeg's Centre Village social housing complex will face the wrecking ball less than 15 years after it was built.
Edmonton
-
More than half of Albertans struggling with daily expenses
Goodbye, Alberta advantage. Half of the province's residents say they are struggling to keep up with daily expenses amid a cost-of-living crisis.
-
Alberta senior in custody after allegedly luring children with candy, sexually assaulting them
A Red Deer senior is in custody for allegedly luring children into his apartment with candy.
-
Premier mulls reinstatement of controversial MLA booted from UCP caucus
An Alberta MLA banned from the UCP caucus last year for comments comparing transgender youth to feces could soon be back in the ruling Alberta party's fold.
Calgary
-
Calgary's police chief speaks out against Alberta's anticipated photo radar crackdown
Calgary’s police chief has issued a grave warning about the potential impact of further restrictions on photo radar use in Alberta.
-
CTV News Calgary at Five: Saying goodbye. Radar restrictions. Out of options
We've got a packed CTV News Calgary at Five for you today, Sept. 9, 2024, anchored by Tara Nelson.
-
'Blown away by your kindness': Meredith Gaudreau thanks Calgary in heartfelt eulogy
Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, gave a sincere thank you to Calgary for the outpouring of support for her and the Gaudreau family.
Lethbridge
-
'No consequences': Lethbridge police chief concerned about changes to photo radar
Lethbridge’s police chief says changes to the use of photo radar in Alberta are going to increase the number of violations being handed out to those breaking traffic enforcement laws.
-
Lethbridge police seek man wanted on warrants
Police in Lethbridge, Alta., need your help tracking down Dylan Ivan Sokol, who is wanted on warrants.
-
Lethbridge police, Alberta Sheriffs crack down on dangerous driving
Lethbridge police issued 94 traffic violation tickets during a weekend blitz.
Toronto
-
Grade 12 student grazed by bullet in the head during 'targeted' shooting outside Scarborough high school
A Grade 12 student at Scarborough’s Agincourt Collegiate Institute is receiving treatment at the hospital after his head was grazed by a bullet in what police are calling a 'targeted' shooting late Monday morning.
-
Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by driver in southwest Scarborough
A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in southwest Scarborough on Monday evening.
-
James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Heritage designations recommended for several Rideau Street properties despite owners' objections
Several properties on Rideau Street could soon be given heritage designations, despite objections by the property owners.
-
Why is this village in Quebec facing a 370 per cent property tax hike?
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
-
Federal employees now required to be in the office 3 days a week
As tens of thousands of public servants return to the office for a minimum of three days a week this week, public service unions continue to oppose the federal government's new hybrid work policy.
Montreal
-
-
Avoid Metropolitain Expressway this weekend, Transport Quebec warns
The Metropolitain Expressway (A-40) westbound will be closed starting Friday night for paving work, and Transport Quebec recommends motorists avoid the area.
-
Coroner issues report into 'avoidable' killings of Quebec police officer, assailant
A Quebec coroner has concluded that the deaths of a provincial police sergeant and the mentally ill man who fatally stabbed her were avoidable.
Vancouver
-
CTV News Reality Check: Why reopening Riverview wouldn’t solve B.C.’s mental health crisis
Every time British Columbians are rattled by an act of random violence like last week’s shocking homicide and maiming in downtown Vancouver, there are calls to reopen the Riverview Psychiatric Hospital, but that’s not the solution some think it is.
-
2 hospitalized, suspects sought after 'extreme case of road rage' in B.C.: RCMP
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
-
'Great news': Vancouver man wins PNE Prize Home draw
One lucky man found out this year’s PNE Prize Home was his Monday evening.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Vancouver Island
-
CTV News Reality Check: Why reopening Riverview wouldn’t solve B.C.’s mental health crisis
Every time British Columbians are rattled by an act of random violence like last week’s shocking homicide and maiming in downtown Vancouver, there are calls to reopen the Riverview Psychiatric Hospital, but that’s not the solution some think it is.
-
2 hospitalized, suspects sought after 'extreme case of road rage' in B.C.: RCMP
Mounties in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are searching for two people allegedly responsible for a road rage incident that sent a couple to hospital with serious injuries, saying the suspects could be in another province.
-
B.C. to review conservation officer policies in push to reduce bear deaths
In a move aimed at reducing the number of bears killed in British Columbia, the province is creating an expert panel to review how conservation officers carry out their work.
London
-
Calls to strengthen new 'renovictions' by-law fail to sway councillors who argue it's better than nothing
Urgency to get some municipal protections in place for tenants at risk of “renoviction” outweighed concerns that a draft licensing by-law requires strengthening to be effective.
-
Director of education for TVDSB on leave of absence
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced that Director of Education Mark Fisher is on a leave of absence.
-
Possible police merger in the works
West Grey and Owen Sound are talking about merging their municipal police forces.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman says puppy was stolen during break-in
A Kitchener, Ont. woman is pleading for the return of her puppy, an eight-month-old French Bulldog named Sanchi.
-
Traffic stop in Waterloo ends with seizure of 200+ guns
Police have seized over 200 firearms as part of a weapons investigation that began in Waterloo.
-
Concerns raised over man-made island in the Grand River
An island has appeared in the middle of the Grand River but it’s not a natural formation.
Northern Ontario
-
James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
-
Why is this village in Quebec facing a 370 per cent property tax hike?
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
-
Manitoulin Island pet owners raise awareness about Blastomycosis
Brewster, a one-year-old border collie/St. Bernard mix, is now full of energy but that wasn’t the case just six months ago, when he suffered from a terrible cough, sores on his elbows and extreme lethargy.
Atlantic
-
IWK Foundation receives $25M donation for mental health, addictions services
The IWK Foundation has received a $25-million donation from Myron and Berna Garron. It’s the largest donation the foundation has ever received and the single largest individual donation to health care in Atlantic Canada.
-
'We’re still human': Collaborative effort needed to combat Maritime homelessness
Many people are calling on a collaborative effort to address homelessness in the Maritimes
-
Elsipogtog First Nation man dead after N.B. RCMP shooting, SiRT investigating
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by RCMP in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.