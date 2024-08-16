Four candidates running for Saskatoon mayor's office
As November approaches, the Saskatoon mayoral race is heating up, with key candidates now stepping forward and outlining their platforms.
Former Saskatoon Mayor Don Atchison has thrown his hat into the ring, campaigning on crime reduction, rescinding 4-plex rezoning, and tax freezes.
"When wrong decisions are made, it's never too late to change direction. I'm running to change the policies of the present council and create positive change," said Atchison.
Meanwhile, Ward 6 City Councillor Cynthia Block is vying for the mayoral seat, the only member of the current council to do so. Block's campaign focuses on addressing housing, safety, and homelessness, with an emphasis on collaboration with the community.
"My goal is to make sure everyone has a safe place to call home, and that we are working at that with the community. No mayor or city council can solve this alone," Block said.
Also in the race is Cary Tarasoff, an industrial and civil engineer who emphasizes fiscal responsibility. Tarasoff aims to reduce the city's debt and improve shelters while criticizing rising taxes.
"When it comes to taxation, everyone is fed up with higher and higher taxes, less and less services. We need core things covered—just the basics," Tarasoff said.
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and Cabinet Minister Gord Wyant has also entered the race. His campaign highlights public safety, addictions, and homelessness as top priorities.
"My experience with 14 years in the legislature and in fairly serious and high profile ministries, both on the economic side and the human services side. I think that experience is significant," Wyant said during his campaign launch back in June.
As the race for Saskatoon mayor continues to develop, these four candidates are already staking their positions on key issues in hopes of winning voter support.
