Sask. police watchdog releases more details about fatal shooting of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation man

Saskatchewan’s civilian police oversight team has released more details about the fatal shooting of an Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation man by an RCMP officer on Sunday.

The provincial Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was called in on Sunday morning to respond to the killing in Ahtahkakoop, a First Nation located about 150 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Shellbrook RCMP officers were called to the community just before 7 a.m. that morning with a report that a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted with a machete, according to a news release from SIRT on Tuesday.

Officers met the victim and she was taken to hospital by paramedics. About 20 minutes later, two officers went to a second residence where they believe the assault had occurred to locate the suspect, a 31-year-old man, SIRT says.

“Shortly after their arrival, a confrontation occurred between the man and RCMP members which caused the officers to withdraw and seek cover.”

Police called for backup and surrounded the home while they waited. According to SIRT, the man left the home several times while police waited for backup “and engaged in several verbal exchanges with police.”

Once more officers arrive, SIRT says a confrontation ensued between the man and police and one of the RCMP’s emergency response team officers fire a single round at the man, striking him.

SIRT says the RCMP provided first aid until the paramedics arrived and took over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five SIRT investigators and its civilian director were called to the scene soon after to begin their investigation, which is required any time someone is killed or suffers serious injury at the hands of on or off-duty police officers, or while in police custody. The organization also responds to allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

In this case, SIRT will examine the conduct of police during the incident and the circumstances of the man’s killing.

A final report on the group’s findings must be issued within 90 days of the investigation ending.