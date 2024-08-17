Severe thunderstorms expected in Sask.

SASKATOON
    Parts of Saskatchewan are under a severe thunderstorm watch as Environment Canada warns of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and torrential rain.

    The thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Rural Municipality of Saskatchewan Landing, including Stewart Valley.

    As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, a few thundershowers are ongoing in the Kindersley to Saskatoon area left over from morning. They are expected to continue to track north out of the area throughout the afternoon.

    Environment Canada forecasts severe thunderstorms to form later this afternoon and into the evening, moving eastward across the province.

    These storms could bring very large hail capable of damaging property and causing injuries, according to Environment Canada.

    “Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water,” Environment Canada said.

    Residents are advised to take shelter indoors when thunder roars, as lightning can be deadly.

