Police investigating suspicious death in Saskatoon

    The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death on the 200 block of Avenue I South.

    Around 11 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the scene and arrested several people that were to be interviewed.

    The deceased has not been identified yet.

    The Saskatoon Police Service's major crime and forensic identification sections have taken over the investigation.

    Police say an update will be provided as more information becomes known.

