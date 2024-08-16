Saskatoon house fire sends one person to hospital

One person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in the Richmond Heights neighborhood Friday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said crews were called to a house fire on Rupert Drive shortly after 9 a.m.

Firefighters could be seen performing lifesaving efforts on several dogs, but witnesses say they didn’t survive.

Fawn Seed, a resident of the home, said she woke up to her roommates yelling for a fire extinguisher.

“And then next thing I just see is flames and smoke,” she said.

Seed then woke up her other roommate Myron Lafleur.

“I pretty much, just half naked, jumped out my window, didn't even really think about it cause my room was already filled with smoke, so I didn't really know the extent of the fire,” Lafleur told CTV News.

(Chad Hills/CTV News)

Lafleur said he’s a musician who lost multiple instruments in the fire.

“I'm obviously glad everybody's okay for the most part, but just for me financially right now, it’s a bit of a bummer,” he said.

The SFD said the fire is being investigated.

“Life happens, I'm just glad to be alive. My service dog is okay. We lost everything, but we got neighbors, we got people helping out,” she said.