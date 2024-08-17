PM names Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli as independent senator

In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.

Muggli, who currently serves as the executive director of St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon, brings over 35 years of experience in the health and social services sectors to her new role.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Saskatchewan, a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Regina, and a Master of Social Work from Carleton University.

Muggli joins Charles Adler, appointed from Manitoba, as the newest independent senator.

"The Senate of Canada will be stronger with its newest independent senators. Mr. Adler and Ms. Muggli will put their vast experience and knowledge to work for all Canadians in their new roles," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

These new senators were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians, Trudeau’s office said.

“Introduced in 2016, this process ensures senators are independent, reflect Canada's diversity, and are able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country,” the statement reads.

With this announcement, there have been 84 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. All of them were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board which reviews the candidate submissions.