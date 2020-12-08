SASKATOON -- Three more residents of a Saskatoon care home have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared there in mid-November.

Health officials declared an outbreak at Luther Special Care Home on Nov. 17.

In a Dec. 7 update on its website, LutherCare Communities said there have now been a total of seven deaths related to COVID-19 at the facility, four of which were previously reported.

"Families were provided end of life visitation opportunities and our sincere condolences go out to them," the update said.

There were 28 active cases of COVID-19 among residents at the time of the update.

Additionally, 21 staff members have tested positive for the illness, LutherCare said, adding that not all cases were work-related.

Several residents have recovered from the illness, according to the update.