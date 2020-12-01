SASKATOON -- Luther Care Communities says four residents have died at one of its care homes in Saskatoon following an outbreak of COVID-19.

Health officials have determined the four deaths, which were residents of Luther Special Care home, were COVID-19 related according to Luther Care commuities .

An update on Luther Care Communities’ web site reads, “Families were provided end of life visitation opportunities and our sincere condolences go out to them. Fourteen (14) staff of the home have tested positive for COVID-19 with not all of those instances being a result of contracting the illness at work.”

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the home was declared on November 17th. There are currently 39 active resident COVID-19 cases at Luther Special Care Home according to the organization’s website.

It says visitation at the care home is being limited to end of life reasons until further notice.

On its website Luther Care Communities also said “Management and staff of Luther Special Care Home continue to work diligently to contain the virus to one unit of the home through extensive infection control protocols. Although staffing remains a challenge, we continue to work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, other long term care homes and Home Care to support the care of the residents in the home.”