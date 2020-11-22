SASKATOON -- The province has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon.

In a news release, the care home said it’s working with the government to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of residents and staff.

“LutherCare Communities was proactive in implementing infection control and screening protocols early on in this pandemic. We continue to work closely with public health authorities to move Luther Special Care Home into recovery,” said Ivan Olfert, the operations lead for LutherCare Communities, in a news release.

“We are taking every precaution necessary to contain the virus, with the health and safety of our residents and staff remaining our top priority,” he said.

An outbreak is declared when there are two or more cases of the virus in long-term care homes, businesses, hospitals or events.

The home has been in contact with families.

The province has also declared an outbreak in a unit at the Royal University Hospital. Unit 5300 deals with orthopaedics and trauma. As well, there is an outbreak at Lutheran Sunset Home.

A list of all the outbreaks can be found on the government’s website here.