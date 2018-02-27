Warning: This story contains graphic details

A teen girl who killed a stranger’s baby will serve an adult sentence, a Saskatoon Provincial Court judge has ruled.

Judge Sanjeev Anand delivered his decision, which was met in the courtroom with applause from the baby’s family and supporters, Tuesday afternoon. The teen will serve life in prison with no parole eligibility for seven years.

The teen killed six-week-old Nikosis Jace Cantre in July 2016. The baby’s mom, Alyssa Bird, found her son in his play pen badly beaten — bruised, bloody, swollen, scratched and gasping for air. He died of blunt force trauma to the head after the teen choked, punched, kicked and stabbed Nikosis with a metal nail.

“My hope is that you will take advantage of any and all supports that are offered to you while you’re serving your time in custody,” Anand told the teen.

The teen, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty in October 2016 to second-degree murder. The now 18-year-old was 16 at the time of the killing. Her identity will remain under a publication ban during a 30-day appeal period.

Anand said the teen showed “moral sophistication” in the killing and stated the Crown proved the teen’s immaturity and impulsiveness is not age related.

“The consensus is that she will need lifelong care because she will not outgrow the impulsivity and immaturity associated with her FASD diagnosis,” the judge told court.

The teen sat in the prisoner’s box with her head down at the start of the proceedings, but was looking at Anand as he explained his decision.

The Crown demonstrated a youth sentence would not hold the teen accountable for what she did, he said, before addressing Nikosis’s family.

Applauding his decision may not have been appropriate, the judge said, but he understands the emotion of the family.

“You’ve been through a lot,” Anand said. “You have my deepest condolences and I hope that these proceedings will have some measure of closure.”

Crown prosecutor Jennifer Claxton-Vickzo argued in December for an adult life sentence, stating the teen is a threat to public safety and needs lifelong care and services, which isn't available with a youth sentence.

She said the teen is mature enough to be sentenced as an adult and argued the crime had a level of sophistication, including when the teen attempted to hide blankets covered in blood.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle argued, legally, the teen should receive a youth sentence. While she was 16 at the time, he said she was younger in “almost every other way.” He said her severe cognitive disabilities, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and other factors lower her degree of moral blameworthiness.

The teen has no parental guidance, was adopted days after she was born and lived in a transient home with alcoholism and abuse, Pfefferle said.

The teen escaped while serving an open-custody sentence at Kilburn Hall in July 2016 and roamed the streets in Saskatoon looking for a place to stay. She told a woman she escaped from a group home in Prince Albert. The stranger gave her food, clothing and tried to take her to EGADZ, a youth centre, but it was closed, according to an agreed statement of facts.

The woman eventually took the teen to a home in the 200 block of Waterloo Crescent, where Nikosis and his family lived. The teen had never met anyone in the home prior, but they agreed to let her stay.

Pfefferle said there’s no motive for the crime. The teen told a police officer after her arrest she was angry and took her anger out on the baby.

“I was sick and tired of life,” she said. “That’s why I hurt that baby and I killed it.”

The family said the hope of justice for Nikosis gives them strength and they would like to see an adult sentence.

“He doesn’t have a voice to speak for justice on his behalf. Couldn’t even talk, couldn’t crawl,” Longman said.

The sentence the teen received — life in prison with no parole eligibility for seven years — is automatic for second-degree murder offences, under Canada’s Criminal Code, for people sentenced as adults but who were 16 or 17 at the time of the crime. Her sentence also included a lifetime firearm ban.

Anand recommended the teen serve her sentence at Saskatoon’s Regional Psychiatric Centre.

The maximum youth sentence for second-degree murder is four years in custody, followed by three years supervised in the community.

CTV's Angelina Irinici is in court for the decision: