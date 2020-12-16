SASKATOON -- Two more residents at Luther Special Care Home in Saskatoon have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared in mid-November.

According to an update on the Luther Care Communities website, nine residents in total have died.

The home also says public health has identified some residents as having recovered from the illness.

Luther Care Communities says six cases are active and that 24 staff have tested positive since the outbreak was declared, though not all are the result of contracting the illness at work.