SASKATOON -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and physical distancing restrictions remain in place, people are having to find creative ways to celebrate birthdays and holidays.

We looked into what people around Saskatchewan have been doing to celebrate some of these major milestones while staying safe.

Surprise car parades

With the province limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people, car parades have quickly become a popular way to celebrate birthdays during COVID-19.

In April, CTV Saskatoon spoke to a man with autism from Marcelin who got to celebrate his special day with a birthday parade.

Friends, family, RCMP officers, city workers and neighbours took part by decorating their vehicles with signs and balloons, honking their horns and dropping off gifts for him.

Similarly, in March, a Regina teen’s sweet 16 was saved by a surprise birthday parade organized by her mother.

The mother told CTV News Regina that the parade was the only way for her daughter to still celebrate her big day with friends and family.

Gift orders and deliveries

Going for brunch, buying flowers, and getting together with family are some ways people usually like to celebrate Mother’s Day.

This year, many had to find new ways to show mom they care.

A Saskatoon flower shop said it’s noticed a spike in flower sales during the pandemic, especially leading up to Mother’s Day.

A little more than two hours after opening on Mother’s Day, Carla Scharbackowner, owner of Blossoms flower shop, told CTV News she was forced to close for the day after selling out.

Meanwhile, a Saskatoon artist took to Twitter over the weekend offering curbside pickup for Mother’s Day.

Curb side art pick up offered for Mother’s Day this weekend in Saskatoon.



If you forgot about Mother’s Day while working from home, teaching your children math, living in isolation and physical distancing, no… https://t.co/FlQ2WP9MR0 — Monique Martin (@moniquesart) May 9, 2020

A number of retail stores in the city have also been offering curbside pickup and even free delivery, like Turning the Tide Bookstore.

Window visits

Another way people are getting together nowadays is by sitting outside their loved one’s windows and chatting.

This is especially common when it comes to wanting to visit some of the city’s more vulnerable groups, like people in long term care homes.

In March, CTV News spoke with a woman who has been setting up a stool outside her 80-year-old father’s bedroom window at his retirement home throughout the pandemic.

She said the vists help minimize her father's anxiety and keep him informed about what's going on.

Video hangouts

Video calling is not a new concept, but a number of new apps have quickly gained popularity during the pandemic.

This includes Zoom and Houseparty - two apps that allow you to do group video calls.

On Twitter, one woman wrote that her family from Saskatoon sent her a cake for her birthday. She can be seen video calling people in the photos attached to her tweet.

Physically, but not socially, distant this quarantine birthday weekend (my mom made + MAILED that cake from Saskatoon! ��) #27 pic.twitter.com/am4agAuUU6 — Meghanne Rieder ������ (@meghanneriederp) April 6, 2020

CTV Morning Live Calgary’s co-anchor Joelle Tomlinson, who is originally from Saskatoon, posted on Twitter Monday morning saying she was celebrating Mother’s Day by having dinner with her mom over FaceTime.

Did anyone else have to "creatively" celebrate Mother's Day?



We ordered some local pizza, and "shared the dinner table" via Facetime with my mom in #Saskatoon; they opted for burgers.



A beacon of health, we are. — Joelle Tomlinson (@CTVJoelle) May 11, 2020

People are even using live video feeds to celebrate large events that can no longer take place in person due to COVID-19.

A Saskatoon teen is helping plan a virtual, nationwide prom on May 22.

She has been working alongside a committee of 36 students from across Canada to organize the event they expect will attract thousands of students.

Well-known Canadian music duo Loud Luxury is set to perform, she told CTV News.