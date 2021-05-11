SASKATOON -- A woman was left dead after a hit and run accident Monday night.

According to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) a call cam in at 9:15 p.m. reporting a hit and run accident where someone had been injured.

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the 3200 block of 33rd Street where they found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, the woman died at the scene.

The SPS collision analyst unit is investigating and anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact police.