Woman killed, child seriously injured in crash near Rose Valley, Sask.

A crash near Rose Valley over the weekend left a woman dead and a child seriously injured.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday, about six kilometres north of Rose Valley, RCMP said in a news release

The 78-year-old woman died after a pickup truck and a farm tractor hauling a trailer collided on Highway 35, RCMP said.

The woman was a passenger in the truck. The child — also a passenger in the pickup — was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man driving the pickup was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, RCMP said.