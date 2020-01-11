Woman arrested in connection to December homicide
Published Saturday, January 11, 2020 2:53PM CST Last Updated Saturday, January 11, 2020 2:56PM CST
SASKATOON -- A second person has been arrested in connection to a homicide on December 7.
Police arrested 21-year-old Eiryn Ashlee Straightnose on Saturday evening at a residence in Saskatoon.
Straightnose had a Canada-wide warrant for the first degree murder of 35-year-old Winston Littlecrow last month.
A 17-year-old boy was also charged last month in relation to this incident.