

CTV Saskatoon





A Wollaston Lake RCMP officer has been charged after allegedly committing an assault at home in the community.

Cpl. Luay Toma is also the subject of an internal RCMP Code of Conduct investigation and has been suspended with pay, RCMP said in a news release.

The incident allegedly happened the evening of May 20.

Toma is scheduled to make his first appearance in Wollaston Lake Provincial Court on July 10.