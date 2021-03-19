SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP are proving more insight into what prompted a "dangerous person alert" earlier this month and how it may have helped quickly resolve what could have been a dangerous situation.

On March 10, phones in Meadow Lake area and throughout a wide area received the alert directly— warning of a suspect believed to by carrying an axe or other edged weapon.

The suspect was arrested without incident within an hour after the alert was sent.

"I would want to tell the public that in this situation, the reason the emergency alert was sent out, was due to the specific circumstances we were presented with, which will be revealed through court," said Meadow Lake Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Ryan How in an update on the incident from RCMP.

"Public safety was critical: the information we had at the time was that one individual was seriously injured and we wanted to prevent any further injuries to anyone else," How said.

"We want to ensure our mayor, surrounding rural municipalities, school districts, the hospital and fire department are aware of the circumstances," he said.

"Potentially they could become involved."

In just under 30 minutes, 20 calls related to the investigation came in from Meadow Lake and a large surrounding area, according to RCMP.

"I want the public to know we appreciate every one of those tips received. Taking the time to call the police to relay the information you had – thank you," said Insp. Murray Chamberlin, acting officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP north district.

According to How 37 minutes elapsed between the moment the emergency alert was received in the area and the arrest in the community of Meadow Lake.

"Without a doubt, it was the emergency alert that resulted in us locating the suspect. Thankfully our responding officers arrested the individual without incident," How said.