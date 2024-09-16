SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Alberta woman dead following crash on Saskatchewan highway

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A 24-year-old Alberta woman is dead and three others are injured following a highway crash about two hours west of Saskatoon.

    Officers from the Unity/Wilkie RCMP detachment were called to Highway 374 in the RM of Tramping Lake just after 2 a.m. on Monday with the report of an SUV crash, the Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release.

    All four occupants of the SUV were injured, the RCMP said. A 24-year-old woman from Westlock, Alberta was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The RCMP says its collision analysts and forensic staff are still investigating, with help from the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

