Alberta woman dead following crash on Saskatchewan highway

A 24-year-old Alberta woman is dead and three others are injured following a highway crash about two hours west of Saskatoon.

Officers from the Unity/Wilkie RCMP detachment were called to Highway 374 in the RM of Tramping Lake just after 2 a.m. on Monday with the report of an SUV crash, the Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release.

All four occupants of the SUV were injured, the RCMP said. A 24-year-old woman from Westlock, Alberta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP says its collision analysts and forensic staff are still investigating, with help from the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.