    • School bus that crashed on Highway 11 was not carrying any children: Sask. RCMP

    A school bus is shown in this undated photo. (File photo)
    A school bus involved in a crash on Highway 11 at Dundurn on Monday afternoon was not carrying any children, the Saskatoon RCMP says.

    Officers from the Saskatoon detachment were called to the highway intersection, located just under 50 kilometres south of the city, around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release.

    The RCMP says there were no children on the bus when it collided with a service truck. Police said they did not know if the drivers were injured.

    The Saskatoon detachment is still investigating.

