'I understand those fears': Saskatoon downtown shelter proponents answer questions from the public

Saskatoon’s administration defended its choice of a downtown shelter site in a public information session at city hall on Monday, and the city expects it will move ahead.

Residents and businesses in the city's core were invited to share their concerns and ask questions about the proposed 30 to 40-bed temporary shelter on Pacific Avenue at the morning meeting in council chambers.

While the province, which is responsible for the shelter, wasn’t present for the meeting, the Alberta-based Christian nonprofit it hired to run the facility was.

“People have fears. There are fears about a lot of things that are going on. I understand those fears. I think also from working from the perspective of The Mustard Seed, working with smaller shelters, it's more manageable,” Megan Schurling, a representative for shelter operator the Mustard Seed told CTV News.

One of the direct questions to the panel, which had police, fire department, the city administration and the Mustard Seed represented, was about the safety and security of kids and others who will be out on the street accessing businesses in the area, which include a dance studio and a kids mental health clinic.

Saskatoon police Staff Sergeant Mike Horvath and Assistant Fire Chief Yvonne Raymer told the speakers that police and fire will respond with the appropriate level of service to calls from nearby businesses whether that be for needle pick ups or need to relocate individuals.

“They’re very clear in stating that they were data driven and that they will become a presence when problems are known. So, I would encourage everyone to make sure that they are letting the police know if there's any situations happening and going around,” said Andrea Calow, co-owner of Second Act Studios, located across the street.

Questions were also raised again about the research that was done to determine this site was appropriate for a shelter that is listed as temporary, meaning it will operate for 18 months.

“I’m just wondering if anyone from the Mustard Seed has taken the time to consult with the pediatric clinic that sees over 7,000 kids, a year,” Karen Cloutier, who works at a kids’ mental health clinic next door in the Rumley Building, asked at the session.

They say their concern is for children who are being dropped off, riding the bus to the businesses or teenagers who drive themselves, most in the evenings.

The Mustard Seed will have cameras monitoring the street, but Schurling says they can’t control what happens outside their walls. While she says she doesn’t wish to expose children to questionable behaviour that may happen outside the shelter, like people hanging around or doing drugs, she acknowledges it’s not uncommon.

“In the city you’ll see things like that, in any major city you’re going to see things like that,” Schurling said.

Horvath echoed that, adding that people just hanging out and existing is the reality for unhoused individuals

City council determined last year that a shelter can’t be within 250 metres of a public or catholic elementary school and the city manager gave his views on the difference in this case.

“I would say a school is a completely different nature of operation than a private business or, even a medical facility that is offering services to children, because that's all it's contained and it’s inside,” Jeff Jorgenson said.

Another information session was scheduled later Monday evening.

Jorgenson said he is confident in Mustard Seed’s track record in Alberta and wasn’t swayed by the presentations on Monday.

He said they didn’t change his mind and he will still recommend the Pacific Avenue location be approved by council next Wednesday.