Man and two adult sons identified as homicide victims in Lloydminster, Sask.

Lloydminster -

The victims of a triple homicide in a city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary have been identified as a man and his two adult sons.

RCMP say 66-year-old Brent Peters, 32-year-old Matthew Peters and 34-year-old Brennan Peters were found dead Wednesday on the Saskatchewan side of Lloydminster.

Their bodies were discovered after officers were asked to do a wellness check at a home.

Police said last week that the suspect or suspects were still at large.

They said the killings were not random and that it appeared the victims were targeted.

"It appears that this is a targeted, isolated incident," Insp. Brian Nicholl told reporters.

RCMP say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

"The general public, if they’re not involved in this type of activity or any types of criminal activity, and again, I’m not saying these were criminals at all, I don’t know the investigation, but generally when it’s targeted there’s a reason."

-With files from Stingray Television