Subject of Sask. 'dangerous person alert' arrested: RCMP
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 2:36PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 10, 2021 3:11PM CST
SASKATOON -- An emergency alert regarding a "dangerous person" was issued by Meadow Lake RCMP Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect, 28-year-old Jordan Nelson, was reportedly carrying a large axe or edged weapon, RCMP said in the alert.
The alert, issued around 2:15 p.m., was cancelled by RCMP roughly 45 minutes later after a man was arrested.
When the alert was issued, Nelson was believed to be driving on grid roads north of Meadow Lake.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.