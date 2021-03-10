SASKATOON -- An emergency alert regarding a "dangerous person" was issued by Meadow Lake RCMP Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jordan Nelson, was reportedly carrying a large axe or edged weapon, RCMP said in the alert.

The alert, issued around 2:15 p.m., was cancelled by RCMP roughly 45 minutes later after a man was arrested.

When the alert was issued, Nelson was believed to be driving on grid roads north of Meadow Lake.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.