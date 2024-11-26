Saskatoon man hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead

A man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in his forehead early on Tuesday.

Officers received a report of an injured man on the 1700 block of 22nd Street West just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The injured man was found inside a residence, and officers observed a large wound to his forehead.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being assessed by paramedics.

The Saskatoon Police Serious Assault Unit is investigating.