Saskatoon man hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the forehead

    Saskatoon Police
    A man has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in his forehead early on Tuesday.

    Officers received a report of an injured man on the 1700 block of 22nd Street West just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

    The injured man was found inside a residence, and officers observed a large wound to his forehead.

    He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being assessed by paramedics.

    The Saskatoon Police Serious Assault Unit is investigating.

