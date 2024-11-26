The Riche stuff: Off-season addition enjoying early success with Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades were back on the ice Tuesday after a rare day off due to the snow on Monday.

The Bridge City Bunch are coming off a 4-3 overtime win in Medicine Hat on Saturday night, making their 15-6-1-1 record the best in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

Blades’ leading scorer Ben Riche says it was a good way to right the ship after a 4-0 loss in Moose Jaw.

“It was huge,” said Riche, who has 33 points this season. “And to do it in their barn on a game-day travel, there was a lot of things that maybe couldn’t have went our way. But I think we came up with good energy, we played our game for as close to 60 minutes that I think we’ve had this year and then, got the job done in overtime.”

Slowed down by the winter storm that blew across the prairies on the weekend, the Blades didn’t get back until Sunday, just in time for another dump of snow.

Taking a snow day Monday, Tuesday was a day of “active rest” with a skill session and workout for the players.

DaSilva says having the players listen to a different voice from a different coach is refreshing.

“Having the skill days, having Trach come in and run the skates, I don’t even go out there,” said Dan DaSilva, Blades head coach. “It’s a day away from me, they hear enough from me on a day-to-day basis -- so to have somebody go out there and work on skills and like you said, have another voice, is really important for them.”

Coming from the Victoria Royals in an off-season trade, Ben Riche has settled in nicely in his home province with 15 goals, 18 assists and 33 points, leading the team in all categories.

With friends and family able to make the trip from nearby Bethune, he’s about to eclipse his best point total ahead of the midway point of the season.

“The fact that he’s been able to do it consistently throughout the season so far,” said DaSilva. “And when you watch him on a daily basis, the way he’s really fast, he’s got a great shot, he can make plays. I’m not surprised by the offense.”

And Riche says playing in front of friends and family makes a big difference.

“It’s been awesome,” said Riche. “And to me, family is everything. They’re the ones that have got me here, so to be able to play in front of them and show them my journey and how much I’ve improved over the last couple of years, I’m really happy and thankful for that.”

The Blades can settle in at home, and in the dressing room as they prepare for a four game homestand that sees Lethbridge, Swift Current, Red Deer and Calgary come through town.

“We’re going to need to be ready,” said DaSilva. We haven’t seen Lethbridge yet this year, which is always good to play against those teams that you haven’t seen yet and kind of stack yourself up and see how you measure up. So we’re excited for them. We’ve got a couple of days of practise ahead of us, and we’re looking forward to the weekend.”

The Blades host Lethbridge Friday night at Sasktel Centre.