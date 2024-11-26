City budget adjusted to include 5.84% property tax bump
The City of Saskatoon’s planned property tax increase in its proposed budget has been marginally bumped up to 5.84 per cent.
In an update on Monday to Saskatoon’s proposed budget for 2025, the city announced that the hike would rise 0.20 per cent from the previously planned 5.64 per cent.
According to the city, the rise is needed to maintain service levels, fund strategic initiatives and help balance the city’s operating budget.
According to the update, Saskatoon is experiencing its fastest growth in over a century, with 26,000 residents being added in just two years. The city is expected to reach an estimated population of 308,000.
“This rapid growth, coupled with a strong labor market and one of Canada’s lowest unemployment rates, has driven unprecedented demand for city services,” the update read.
The planned increase to property taxes follows a 6.04 per cent hike in 2024 and a 3.93 per cent increase the year previous.
Overall, the city expects tax supported operating expenditures to rise by about six per cent or $35 million in 2025.
Saskatoon’s city council and newly elected mayor Cynthia Block will begin deliberating the 2025 budget on Dec. 2, 2024.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loonie falls to lowest since 2020 after Trump threatens tariffs on Canadian goods
The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level since May 2020 after Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods shipped to the United States once he takes office in January.
They thought they'd found Amelia Earhart's plane. Instead, the search continues
The disappearance of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart more than 87 years ago has remained one of the most captivating mysteries in history, with a handful of explorers devoted to scouring the seas for any clue to her final whereabouts.
DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole
Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
DEVELOPING Trudeau confirms premiers meeting, Poilievre calls Trump tariff threat 'unjustified'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be convening a meeting of all of Canada's premiers 'this week' to discuss U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's intent to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, if border issues aren't addressed.
South Korea convicts man over binge eating to dodge military draft
A South Korean man who ate to the point of obesity in an attempt to dodge the army has avoided prison after he pledged to take up his mandatory military service.
Ontario woman buys van with odometer rolled back almost 100,000 kilometres
An Ontario woman thought she got a good deal when she bought a van for $2,700, but later learned the odometer had been rolled back nearly 100,000 kilometres.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Israel ramps up strikes on Beirut as its leadership prepares to vote on ceasefire with Hezbollah
Israeli warplanes struck central Beirut and the city's southern suburbs on Tuesday, raising smoke over the Lebanese capital ahead of a planned vote by Israel's leadership on whether to accept a U.S.-brokered ceasefire aimed at ending more than a year of fighting with Hezbollah militants.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. premier says Trump tariff threat 'disastrous' for food security, energy, employment
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says if President-elect Donald Trump imposes a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico it would have a disastrous effect on food security and energy across North America.
-
Province adding 9 physicians to Regina, Saskatoon cancer centres
The provincial government says nine new physicians have been hired and will work at the Allan Blair Cancer Centre in Regina and Saskatoon Cancer Centre.
-
Canadian Western Agribition kicks off 53rd year in Regina
The Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) officially kicked off Monday with the ceremonial burning of the brand.
Winnipeg
-
Virologist not surprised by mpox case in Manitoba
A Manitoba virologist said he is not surprised by the first confirmed mpox case in the province.
-
'People have got to be safe:' Manitoba premier responds to fatal police shooting
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew offered condolences Monday to the families affected by two fatal police shootings in the province and spoke to the challenge faced by officers on the front lines.
-
'It is sad': Portage la Prairie mall closing after 45 years
A beloved retail staple in Portage la Prairie, Man., is shutting its doors at the end of the year.
Edmonton
-
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
-
McDavid to receive golden stick for career milestone
The Edmonton Oilers will celebrate their captain next week before they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
-
Fire damages Inglewood home
A home in the Inglewood neighbourhood was badly damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Here's how much Alberta exports to the United States
With the United States being Alberta’s top trade partner, sweeping 25 per cent tariffs proposed by President-Elect Donald Trump could have a major effect on the province’s economy.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Trudeau confirms premiers meeting, Poilievre calls Trump tariff threat 'unjustified'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be convening a meeting of all of Canada's premiers 'this week' to discuss U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's intent to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, if border issues aren't addressed.
-
RCMP investigate serious crash on Highway 36
Taber RCMP are investigating a serious crash on Highway 36 on Tuesday.
Lethbridge
-
Nenshi says not sending voter cards due to postal strike could affect byelection
Alberta Opposition Leader Naheed Nenshi says a decision not to mail out voter registration cards due to the Canada Post strike could hurt turnout in a provincial byelection that's been called for a week before Christmas.
-
Lethbridge business community concerned as Canada Post strike drags on
Lethbridge businesses are starting to feel the pressure after 11 days of the Canada Post workers’ strike. The strike comes right as the Christmas shopping season is kicking into high gear.
-
Lethbridge activates snow routes, windrow assistance program
The City of Lethbridge activated its snow routes Monday for the first time this season.
Toronto
-
Ford says Trump's proposed 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods like 'a family member stabbing you right in the heart'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods proposed by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is akin to 'a family member stabbing you right in the heart.'
-
Germany-bound traveller from Canada caught carrying 45 kg of weed in her luggage: RCMP
A 21-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly attempting to conceal 45 kilograms of cannabis in her luggage.
-
Toronto police charge woman in Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost victims $70,000
A Burlington, Ont. woman who allegedly sold fake tickets to Taylor Swift’s concerts in Toronto and scammed fans out of tens of thousands of dollars is facing charges, police say.
Ottawa
-
'It's insulting:' Ontario premier slams Trump on Canadian tariff threat
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reacting to a threat from incoming U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, calling the proposal ‘insulting’ and emphasizing the need for leaders to work together on a response.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole
Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.
-
Colder weather, freezing rain prompts rush for winter tires in Ottawa
Winter's cold bite is fast approaching and despite rising living costs, many are looking to get a grip on the weather and roads with tires that can handle the conditions.
Montreal
-
Legault says Trump's 25 per cent tariff would pose 'huge risk' for Quebec, Canadian economies
Premier François Legault says President-elect Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on all imports would pose a 'huge risk' to the Quebec and Canadian economies.
-
'The pedestrian needs to be visible': students, residents call for safer roads in Montreal West
Residents of Montreal West were told Monday night that the town is working to improve safety in the area around Royal West Academy and Westminster Avenue but it is waiting on the Montreal police service (SPVM) and other levels of government to act.
-
'Mixed bag' of wet weather headed to Montreal on Tuesday
A 'mixed bag' of precipitation is in store for the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver
-
Mounties seize cannabis, submachine guns in B.C. investigation
Mounties say they have dismantled a large drug distribution ring in Metro Vancouver, seizing automatic weapons and hundreds of kilograms of illicit cannabis.
-
'No view' tickets for Taylor Swift's Vancouver shows reselling for thousands
It appears that Swifties hoping to experience the final dates of the sold-out Eras Tour in December were given another chance Monday.
-
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties seize cannabis, submachine guns in B.C. investigation
Mounties say they have dismantled a large drug distribution ring in Metro Vancouver, seizing automatic weapons and hundreds of kilograms of illicit cannabis.
-
Public help sought in search for missing man with dementia
Saanich police are releasing photos to assist with the search for a missing 64-year-old man with dementia, who was last seen on Saturday.
-
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
London
-
Fatal crash reported south of Ingersoll
A stretch of road south of Ingersoll is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash. OPP are on scene of the two-vehicle crash on Plank Line, which is closed between McBeth Road and Salford Road.
-
Londoner whose wallet was stolen from their unlocked car serves as cautionary tale
A good reminder for Londoners to lock their cars, a woman is facing charges after being spotted trying to open car doors in the east end of the city over the weekend.
-
'It’s getting dangerous downtown': Rear entrance of London business sprayed with gunfire
London police said that no-one was injured when the back entrance of a downtown cannabis shop was sprayed with gunfire early on Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Police responding to barricaded person call in Kitchener
There is an increased police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood as police respond to a call about a barricaded person.
-
INTERPOL warns Guelph Police of concerning social media post
A Guelph teenager has learned to be more careful about what she posts online after one of her Snapchat stories caught the attention of INTERPOL.
-
Single mom and disabled son struggle to find affordable ride after accessible van vandalized
A single mother and her disabled, terminally ill son are facing an overwhelming transportation crisis after their accessible van was vandalized beyond repair.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury resident scammed out of $20K, suspect from southern Ont. charged
A 21-year-old from southern Ontario has been charged with several offences after a victim from Greater Sudbury was tricked into giving him $20,000.
-
Hwy. 17 closed following fatal collision near Bruce Mines
One person has been killed in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 17 east of Bruce Mines.
-
Road closed in the Sault because building could collapse
A building on Queen Street East in Sault Ste. Marie is in danger of collapsing because of heavy snow.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotians head to the polls to vote in snap election; results delayed by an hour
Nova Scotians are casting their votes Tuesday in a snap provincial election, but they won't learn the outcome until after 9 p.m., due to a delayed opening at a polling station.
-
P.E.I. RCMP issues warning after recent online sextortion attempts on teen boys
The Prince Edward Island RCMP is warning people to be careful online after receiving reports of three sextortion attempts targeting teen boys across the province in recent days.
-
'A living hell': Parents of Cape Breton man plead for information after disappearance declared a homicide
Ken and Peggy MacDonald have been out searching every day - all 141 days - since their son, Justin MacDonald, disappeared back in the summer.
N.L.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.