City to begin removing snow piled up across city

Now that most major streets have been cleared of snow throughout Saskatoon, city crews will begin removing the snow.

In a news release, the city says snow removal will begin in the city’s four business improvement districts: Downtown, Riversdale, Broadway, and Sutherland on Wednesday night, which is expected to take five or six days. Following those areas, the city will remove piled snow from priority 1 roads -- streets with three or more lanes in each direction.

Snow removal in school zones will also begin Wednesday and will take roughly the same time as priority 1 roads.

There are 36 graders, 16 sanders and five plows addressing back lanes and problem areas, and five sidewalk plows working across the city.

The city says all priority 1 streets have been cleared, with considerable progress made on double-lane streets and collector roads.

The city is reminding residents to clear sidewalks within 48 hours after a snowfall. Many residents face accessibility challenges and the city is asking residents to be good neighbours and help make sidewalks accessible in all seasons, and not to blow or push snow onto streets.