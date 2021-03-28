SASKATOON -- In stark contrast to seasonally warm, double-digit temperatures just a day prior, the mercury plummeted as a blustery, quick-moving weather system descended on Saskatoon and the surrounding area on Monday— making travel treacherous and leaving many without power.

"Winter has returned abruptly today as a strong low-pressure system and cold front track eastwards across the central Prairies," Environment and Climate Change Canada said in an update to its winter storm warning issued early Monday morning.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for heavy snow, potential "flash freeze conditions" and wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour.

"Mild temperatures and rain showers are quickly giving way to severe winds, heavy snow, and blowing snow this morning as the front passes by.," Environment Canada said in its update.

The weather agency warned strong northewesterly winds have developed over southwestern Saskatchewan this morning and will expand eastward through the day.

"Sudden, significant reductions in visibility due to snow and blowing snow are likely and whiteout conditions will be possible at times."

At 2:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP issued an advisory, encouraging drivers to check on highway conditions before taking to the road.

"If you have travel planned for today, please consider staying home if you’re able to and postpone your travel plans," RCMP said.

"If this is not possible, ensure you give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination; let someone know your plans before travelling; have an emergency kit and a fully-charged cell phone on hand, and ensure your vehicle’s gas tank is full," RCMP said.

Environment Canada also discouraged non-essential travel, warning that travel conditions could "quickly" deteriorate.

"Temperatures will quickly fall below zero, leading to a rapid freeze of surfaces such as roadways and walkways throughout the storm," the agency said.

At 3:15 p.m. Rosthern RCMP sent a media release advising that Mounties were on scene just north of Hague on Highway 11, with both southbound lanes blocked by a jackknifed semi. RCMP reported just after 5 p.m. that the lanes were clear.

Earlier on Monday, the winter storm system likely contributed to a highway crash in southern Alberta involving as many as 70 vehicles.

Around 3:30 p.m., a CTV News videographer captured footage of another semi jackknifing along a busy stretch of Idylwyld Drive near 71st Street in Saskatoon. The video can be viewed using the player above.

A total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall with conditions steadily improving through Tuesday as the weather system moves east towards Manitoba, according to Environment Canada.

Video posted to Twitter by Jenny Hagan Monday, showed the blustery, white-out conditions near Kindersley as the storm system arrived in the western part of the province.

A still image taken from a video recorded by Jenny Hagan near Kindersly. (Twitter/LostInSk)

"Periods of near-zero visibility near Kindersley #skstorm at 7:40 am. Travel not recommended on all highways in the area," Hagan wrote.

"Wind is ripping through here, really rapidly," Haggan said in a Zoom interview with CTV News around 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Hagan, who is a severe weather chaser, said the storm "started getting kind of bad" around 5:30 a.m. and since that time visibility had become "zero."

During her interview from the driver's seat of her parked vehicle, Hagan pointed out her passenger-side window.

"Behind me is actually some gas pumps about two car lengths away and most of the time you can't even see those," she said.

Kindersley was one of several communities affected by power outages caused by the storm.

As of 3:00 p.m. SaskPower was unable to provide an estimate of when power would be restored with repair crews forced to wait for the weather to subside to begin work.

Rosetown, Delisle, Île-à-la-Crosse, Canoe Lake and Beauval were among the communities also without power Monday afternoon.

The storm rolled into the province a day after sunshine and a high of 18 had many heading outside in Saskatoon to enjoy the weather.

"We did set a temperature record yesterday in Saskatoon but the temperatures are actually doing a reverse temperature trend today and getting colder as the day goes through, as that cold air associated with this system gushes in." Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang told CTV News.

"But we know these (storms) happen every spring and we probably have another one coming at us before April is done as well. But certainly, it's felt like an early onset of spring. So this kind of feels like a punch in my gut," Lang said.

However, Lang pointed out that the storm is good news for farmers.

"It's been a very dry winter for many farmers. You know, if we didn't have that one snowstorm in November, we'd be really dry," Lang said.

The City of Saskatoon activated its cold weather strategy in preparation for the weather system's arrival, with more than a dozen warm-up locations prepared to accept people seeking shelter from the storm.

The city had numerous road crews on standby in anticipation of the storm. Once the weather system settled in, the crews set to work..

“High winds and combination of rain and then blowing snow are causing slight snow accumulation, icy conditions on roadways, bridges, intersections and sidewalks, and reduced visibility around the city,” the city said in a news release sent Monday afternoon.

“Crews are clearing snow off Circle Drive and other expressways, at locations where snow has drifted onto the roadway, monitoring high traffic roads, and applying de-icing material as required.”

Saskatoon residents were instructed to stay off the roads when poor conditions were forecast or underway, if possible, the city said.

Drivers that did venture out were asked to keep an eye out for snow equipment and stay at least two to three vehicle lengths behind and be prepared to stop quickly.

Saskatoon Light & Power staff would be dealing with service interruptions and issues as they occur, the city said.

Saskatoon Transit continued regular service but the city warned service could be affected by any changes in weather.

The city landfill and Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo were closed due to the weather.

--With files from Carla Shynkaruk and Jonathan Charlton.