SASKATOON -- As Saskatchewan trucking companies make the switch to electronic logging well ahead of 2021 deadline imposed by the federal government, many are welcoming the change.

Earlier this year, Transport Canada announced Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) will be mandatory June of 2021, with the goal of ensuring semi-truck and bus drivers are not on the road for longer than their daily limit.

"Basically it replaces the paper logs that many drivers currently do, with an electronic device mounted in the truck, attached to the engine with GPS locators. " Dallas Beal, general manager at Saskatoon-based Ghost Transportation Services said.

The company has already installed the devices in many of its trucks. Beal said any of his trucks that leave the province have been equipped with ELDs since 2017.

He thinks the change will be good for the industry.

"Everybody’s got to play by the same rules and has the same scorekeeper." Beal said.

Beal hopes ELDs will eliminate the "cheating" that can happen with the current pen and paper system.

“There’s always been creativity with various companies that have used paper logs. The ELDs basically level the playing field and give you a more exact picture of what’s going on,” Beal said.

“It’s a much more automated process than having to take a pen and a ruler and a piece of paper.”

U.S.regulators began phasing in ELDs in December of 2017.