With the 2019 federal election campaign officially underway, here are the candidates running in each riding in Saskatchewan. This list will be updated as further candidates are nominated.

Saskatoon–Grasswood

Liberal: Tracy Muggli

Conservative: Kevin Waugh

NDP: Erika Ritchie

Green: Neil Sinclair

People's Party: Mark Friesen

2015 Winner: Kevin Waugh, Conservative

Saskatoon—University

Liberal: Susan Hayton

Conservative: Corey Tochor

NDP: Claire Card

Green: Jan Norris

People's Party: Guto Penteado

2015 Winner: Brad Trost, Conservative

Saskatoon West

Liberal: currently vacant

Conservative: Brad Redekopp

NDP: Sheri Benson

Green: Shawn Setyo

People's Party: Isaac J. Hayes

2015 Winner: Sheri Benson, NDP

Regina–Lewvan

Liberal: Winter Fedyk

Conservative: Warren Steinley

NDP: Jigar Patel

Green: Naomi Hunter

People's Party: Trevor Wowk

2015 Winner: Erin Weir, NDP

Regina–Qu'Appelle

Liberal: Jordan Ames-Sinclair

Conservative: Andrew Scheer

NDP: currently vacant

Green: Dale Dewar

People's Party: Tracey Sparrowhawk

2015 Winner: Andrew Scheer, Conservative

Regina—Wascana

Liberal: Ralph Goodale

Conservative: Micheal Kram

NDP: currently vacant

Green: Tamela Friesen

People's Party: Mario Milanovski

2015 Winner: Ralph Goodale, Liberal

Battlefords–Lloydminster

Liberal: Larry Ingram

Conservative: Rosemarie Falk

NDP: Marcella Pedersen

Green: David Kim-Cragg

People's Party: Jason MacInnis

2015 Winner: Gerry Ritz, Conservative

Carlton Trail–Eagle Creek

Liberal: Rebecca Malo

Conservative: Kelly Block

NDP: currently vacant

Green: Dean Gibson

People's Party: Cody Payant

2015 Winner: Kelly Block, Conservative

Cypress Hills–Grasslands

Liberal: currently vacant

Conservative: Jeremy Patzer

NDP: currently vacant

Green: Bill Clary

People's Party: Lee Andrew Harding

2015 Winner: David Anderson, Conservative

Desnethé–Missinippi–Churchill River

Liberal: Tammy Cook-Searson

Conservative: Gary Vidal

NDP: Georgina Jolibois

Green: Sarah Kraynick

People's Party: Jerome Perrault

2015 Winner: Georgina Jolibois, NDP

Moose Jaw–Lake Centre–Lanigan

Liberal: Cecilia Melanson

Conservative: Tom Lukiwski

NDP: Talon Regent

Green: Gillian Walker

People's Party: Chey Craik

2015 Winner: Tom Lukiwski, Conservative

Prince Albert

Liberal: Estelle Hjertaas

Conservative: Randy Hoback

NDP: currently vacant

Green: Miranda Friske

People's Party: Kelly Day

2015 Winner: Randy Hoback, Conservative

Souris—Moose Mountain

Liberal: currently vacant

Conservative: Robert Kitchen

NDP: currently vacant

Green: Judy Mergel

People's Party: Phillip Zajac

2015 Winner: Robert Kitchen, Conservative

Yorkton–Melville

Liberal: currently vacant

Conservative: Cathay Wagantall

NDP: currently vacant

Green: Stacey Wiebe

People's Party: Ryan Schultz

2015 Winner: Cathay Wagantall, Conservative