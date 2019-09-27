SASKATOON -- As the federal election continues, CTV News Saskatoon reached out to the candidates in Saskatoon⁠—University to learn more about why they’re running and what issues they believe are important. Their answers are published below, lightly edited for length and clarity. Liberal Party candidate Susan Hayton and Conservative Party candidate Corey Tochor have not yet submitted a response to our CTV News questionnaire. We will update this page as we receive more information.

Claire Card, New Democratic Party

Why do you want to be an MP?

After a more than a decade of Conservatives taking Saskatoon-University for granted, and the Liberals and Conservatives both working for the wealthy top one per cent and powerful corporations, I knew I needed to take action to help build a healthier future with strong communities and a more equal society.

I want to be a voice for women in Ottawa, where there are still too few women representing Canadians. I want to see more investment in affordable housing and public health care, including universal, comprehensive pharmaceutical drug coverage. I want to ensure Canadians lead the way on action on the environment and are prepared for the clean energy jobs of the future in solar, wind, and other clean energy sources. And I want a future that works better for ordinary, hard-working people — not just for those at the very top.

Why should people vote for you and your party?

I’m on their side. I’ll take their concerns seriously and be a strong voice for the voters in Saskatoon-University. I do my homework and am a tireless worker. And I’ll stand up to the powerful interest groups that dominate federal politics in Ottawa. Unlike the Conservatives and the Liberals who make it easier for the wealthy, we are the party that makes it easier for the rest of us.

What issues are most important to you, and how would your party address them?

I want to be a strong voice for the environment, workers, and women. We need to take meaningful action on the environment, but not leave workers behind. Our environmental plan will create 300,000 good jobs by investing in the sustainable services that matter to Canadians — building infrastructure, renewable energy, energy efficiency upgrades, and more.

For women, nearly 300,000 more women in Canada could join the workforce if they had access to affordable early childhood education, so we will introduce a national universal childcare program, and in order to help make life a little more affordable for caregivers, who are overwhelmingly women, we’ll make the Canada Caregiver Tax Credit refundable.

What do you think matters most in your riding right now?

Voters are saying a lot about the threat of climate change, which both the Trudeau and Harper governments have not done enough to address, as well as the concerns about the rising cost of living. More and more people are struggling to get by, and they simply don’t trust either the Liberals or Conservatives to put the people’s interests over those of their rich and powerful donors.

Guto Penteado, People's Party of Canada

Why do you want to be an MP?

I have noticed a frustration among conservative-minded people about the lack of representation for local values and principles in Ottawa. I intend to re-install the trust residents should have in their Member of Parliament by prioritizing the issues and concerns of the people of Saskatoon-University above the ideas and concerns found in other parts of the country or from foreign entities.

Why should people vote for you and your party?

The People’s Party of Canada and our candidates are the only option in this election who will treat Canada holistically, treating all provinces the same way with a fair equalization system. I’m fighting to balance the west with the rest of the country. We as a region do our part in the federal economy but do not seem to be reaping the benefits.

We are not only the geographical centre of the country, but we are as integral to the success as any other province or region. Saskatchewan has a distinct culture that is being ignored, pushed aside or persecuted by Canadians who don’t understand us and refuse to get to know us.

What issues are most important to you, and how would your party address them?

I have been a Saskatoon resident for 17 years, but I was born and raised on a rural ranch in midwest Brazil. I was born and educated in Sau Paulo, Brazil. I immigrated to Canada 17 years ago. Since then, I have found a drastic change in my new home country, including the implementation of policy that does not put the interests of taxpaying Canadians first.

As a party, the PPC will lower the total number of immigrants, reform the immigration point system to prioritize economic immigrants, limit the number of temporary foreign workers, and make “birth tourism” illegal.

I am also a hunter, so gun laws are a key plank in my platform. The main thing is to create legislation that is balanced in its approach to managing the issue while protecting the legal, law-abiding citizens using firearms for hunting, sport shooting and collecting.

What do you think matters most in your riding right now?

People in Saskatoon are struggling financially regardless of what the federal government has said. In my conversations with people, I have learned that many families require more than two jobs per household to make ends meet. Lowering taxes, cutting corporate welfare and foreign aid, and opening more opportunities for individuals to succeed for themselves will provide a more stable overall economy, [and] opens the ability to provide citizens with a safety net, and [lets] each person take responsibility to live the life they prefer based on their metric for success.

Jan Norris, Green Party

Why do you want to be an MP?

If I were to be elected to the House of Commons I would give it my all - energy, time, and resources. It would be a great honour. But I do not have a burning desire to be an MP - I simply want the Green Party to have MPs in Parliament so we can get started immediately on the enormous task of switching to a carbon-free economy, which is long overdue.

Why should people vote for you and your party?

The Green Party is not just a political party. It is a global movement. There are Greens all over the world. We are bound together by our four basic principles: ecology, equality, democracy and non-violence. All our policies derive from and adhere to these values. The Green Party is known mainly as an environmental party but we value equality just as highly, and see environmental issues very much linked to justice.

It is clear from what thousands of scientists are telling us that our entire economic system needs a radical rethink. We have been blessed with cheap energy and have had wonderful lives free from the kind of grinding labour humanity knew before fossil fuels took on that work. Fortunately we have alternatives to burning oil gas and coal. The Greens have a plan to get us to where we need to be. It won't be easy but if we manage it, our world will remain livable for us and other species — and it will be a healthier and more peaceful one.

What issues are most important to you, and how would your party address them?

If one takes seriously what the scientists are saying there is no question about what is the most important issue. All others frankly pale in comparison to the climate crisis. Unless we don't care about our kids. But everyone cares about their kids and this is what gives me hope. It is what will enable us to leave our differences behind and work together to solve this intimidating problem. The Green Party will work with all the other parties to tackle our greenhouse gas emissions. We will hire an army of retrofitters to make our buildings more energy-efficient, invest heavily in renewable energy and electric trains, and work with everyone to find innovative ways to live without fossil fuels.

What do you think matters most in your riding right now?

I have been glad to find many people in my riding are informed about climate change and are very concerned too. It seems to be top of mind for a lot of people. Some are worried about their financial security, and that is no wonder as household debt is very high and the economic indicators are not predicting great things.