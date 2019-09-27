SASKATOON -- As the federal election continues, CTV News Saskatoon reached out to the candidates in Saskatoon-Grasswood to learn more about why they’re running and what issues they believe are important. Their answers are published below, lightly edited for length and clarity. Conservative Party candidate Kevin Waugh and Green Party candidate Neil Sinclair have not yet submitted a response to our CTV News questionnaire. We will update this page as we receive more information.

Tracy Muggli, Liberal Party

Why do you want to be an MP?

I have a demonstrated record in improving the quality of life in our community. I have 31 years' experience as a registered social worker and in the last 10 years, as the director of mental health and addiction services with the Saskatchewan Health Authority. This extensive experience has allowed me to identify not only gaps in our health care system but also opportunities. It is clear that gaps can be addressed if we use evidence to make decisions and if we have the political will. I believe I can bring that political will to our community and enhance the quality of life in Saskatoon—Grasswood through key policy changes, particularly in healthcare.

Why should people vote for you and your party?

My extensive experience in healthcare is an asset to promote and develop progressive and evidence-based care systems. The Liberal Party has embraced evidence-based policy development, has invested deeply in scientific knowledge and innovation, and will continue to work to develop best practices.

What issues are most important to you, and how would your party address them?

The three issues I hear most consistently at the doors are:

Healthcare (particularly mental health, substance use and care for the elderly): Our party has made progress in these areas in the last four years and has put forward progressive policy to continue the path forward. The announcement to include mental health standards in the Canada Health Act is one example of a game-changing step toward improving the lives of those struggling with mental illness.

Environment: Young people are very clear. We must address this pressing issue for the sake of their future. We must take immediate action to ensure we reduce extreme weather incidents and can provide clean air and water for all. The Liberal Party's price on pollution is an evidence-based policy that will change consumer behaviour and ensure green innovation to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels

Economy: Everyone is worried about attaining and maintaining employment. The Liberal Party knows that small business is the heart of our economy and we will continue to support small business owners as well as small business innovators to grow. We have invested in the future of our economy, particularly the tech sector, and are now also funding kids to learn how to write code in school because this is their future.

What do you think matters most in your riding right now?

As stated above, however, people are very interested in applying more effort to address the substance use crisis in Saskatoon. Many people have loved ones who are struggling with crystal methamphetamine or opioid use and would like to see more work done on this.

Erika Ritchie, New Democratic Party

Why do you want to be an MP?

I’m concerned about my children’s future. Increasingly, their future has become threatened by an unstable job market, precarious work, and the lack of responsible action taken on addressing the climate emergency.

Why should people vote for you and your party?

I have a proven track record from working at senior levels within private industry, government and community-based enterprises to advance sustainable development that respects Indigenous rights and environmental protections while growing our economy. The NDP platform stands behind these priorities while introducing measures that support small and medium-sized businesses, and fair and progressive taxation policies that make sure everyone benefits from wealth creation.

What issues are most important to you, and how would your party address them?

Addressing the unfair distribution of wealth between the ultra-rich and hard-working Canadians. Our country is strongest when everyone has a fair chance to get ahead. The NDP platform includes measures to reform our tax system and remove unfair subsidies, loopholes, and tax breaks for the ultra-rich. This will provide more money to fund healthcare, education to meet the needs of everyone from students to young families just starting out, those at mid-career to pensioners.

What do you think matters most in your riding right now?

The recent layoffs from our largest industries in the natural resource sector and the overall economic wellbeing of our region are what concern me most. But there is a significant opportunity for skilled workers and trades to transition towards building a clean energy future. Our platform is serious about making that transition and doing our fair share to protect the climate while promoting new economic opportunities in the green economy. We owe it to our children.

Mark Friesen, People's Party of Canada

Why do you want to be an MP?

I checked out of federal politics for many years until Maxime Bernier founded the PPC and brought in the core values of freedom, fairness, respect, and responsibility, setting the foundation for a platform that our country desperately needs right now. I was so attracted to his vision and values that I jumped at the opportunity to give my fellow citizens a strong voice they so desperately need and to help inform and educate the people I represent so they can fully understand where all these issues are coming from and how we must address them.

Why should people vote for you and your party?

Our country is in big trouble right now. Our energy industry is under attack by special interest groups, foreign and domestic. Our sovereignty is being and has been ceded to the UN and its socialist redistribution of wealth agenda by successive Canadian governments over the last few decades. We need a strong leader and party, with strong MP’s to take our country back from the globalists. No party or candidates are willing to do that other than the People’s Party of Canada.

What issues are most important to you, and how would your party address them?

We will reform the equalization formula so our province can retain revues from our energy sector that we will support fully. We will use the constitution to impose pipelines through provinces to get our responsibly sourced resources to Tidewater and into the international markets.

We will withdraw from all UN agreements, including the Paris Accord, the Global Compact on Migration, the Global Compact on Refugees, and all other agreements spawned by the overriding sustainable development agenda.

We will lower taxes and simplify our tax system. Our ability to do that and balance the budget will come from reducing foreign aid, scrapping corporate welfare and crony capitalism, defunding the CBC and private media, among other fiscally responsible actions.

What do you think matters most in your riding right now?

I believe folks in Saskatoon—Grasswood are focused on the economy as a priority, along with jobs, crime, taxes and cost of living. As mentioned above, these issues are tied into bigger national and international issues that only the PPC has the will and plan to deal with.