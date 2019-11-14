What: Santa Claus Parade. This year’s theme is Silver Bells. Join 20,000 people to get into the Christmas spirit.

When: Nov. 17, 1 p.m.

Where: Downtown Saskatoon

Admission: Free

What: BHP Enchanted Forest. Experience the most spectacular drive-through Christmas display in Canada, featuring 75 custom displays throughout the forest.

When: Starting Nov. 16. 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

Walking admission

$5 per person

$20 per family

Driving admission

$10 per person

$35 per vehicle, up to seven passengers

$30 express passes can be purchased at Co-op stores or Shoppers Drug Mart.

What: Saskmade Marketplace Kickoff to Christmas. Food, festivities and fun for the whole family to get you in the holiday spirit.

When: Nov. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Saskmade Marketplace

Admission: Free

What: Saskatoon Blades vs. Calgary Hitmen

When: Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Where: SaskTel Centre

Admission: Approx. $25 to $30.

What: 2001: A Space Odyssey. After discovering a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface, mankind sets off on a quest to find its origins with help from intelligent supercomputer H.A.L. 9000.

When: Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

Where: Remai Modern

Admission: $12 General $10 Seniors/Students. Free for Remai Modern members.

What: Spirit of the Land exhibition. Indigenous artists celebrate family, culture and relationships between the land, its peoples and its wildlife.

When: Nov. 2 to 30. Tues. to Sat. 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Collector’s Choice Art Gallery

Admission: Free