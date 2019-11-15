

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Before things get too busy in his workshop this holiday season, Kris Kringle is paying a visit to Saskatoon.

On Sunday morning, the Santa Claus parade will wind its way through Saskatoon's downtown.

While Mr. and Mrs. Claus are of course the parade's star attractions, they'll be joined on the route by dozens of festive floats dreamed up by businesses and organizations. As usual the CTV Saskatoon crew will among their ranks..

The parade starts gets underway 1:00 p.m. and is expected to last for about an hour.

The weather will be a bit warmer than what Santa's reindeer are used to, with a high of 5C expected Sunday.

The parade will start at Avenue A South and travel east down 19th Street East, then north on 3rd Avenue South before turning east onto 20th Street East. After that Santa and his helpers will head north on 4th Avenue South, turn west on 22nd Street East and then head south on 1st Avenue South.

Streets along the parade route will be closed between 7 a.m. until around 3 p.m., to non-festive traffic.