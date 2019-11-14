Thousands of lights are on display at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo for the annual BHP Enchanted Forest.

About 60 displays are showcased for the 21st annual Christmas tradition. New this year is the Shooting Stars display, fitting the theme of Starry Starry Nights.

The walking tour of the Enchanted Forest is open on Friday evening and Jan. 4.

Saturday marks the beginning of the driving tours.

Proceeds from entry fees are donated to the Saskatoon Zoo and City Hospital Foundation.

Last year, more than 80,000 people came through the Enchanted Forest gates.

Walking admission

$5 per person

$20 per family

Driving admission