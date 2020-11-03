SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is requiring employees to wear masks while working in common or shared areas.

"With the increased COVID activity in Saskatoon and the increase in community transmission we need to take the next step to protect our workers and the core city services," the city's emergency management organization director Pamela Goulden-McLeod said in a statement.

Goulden-McLeod said the city is following advice from the province's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab who suggested it is time for workplaces to revisit their COVID-19 plans.

Saskatoon had 292 active COVID-19 cases of as of Monday afternoon, according to the province.