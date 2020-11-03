Advertisement
COVID-19 advisories for businesses in Saskatoon, North Battleford and Rosthern
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 11:33AM CST
SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.
Saskatoon
Oct. 21
- Taverna Italian Kitchen and Bar, 219 21 Street East, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oct. 22
- Motion Fitness Lawson Heights, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 23
- Hometown Diner, 210 20 Street West , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 24
- Hometown Diner, 210 20 Street West, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 25
- Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Oct. 26
- Planet Beach, 421 Ludlow Street, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sobey's Liquor Store, 128 Primrose Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Oct. 27
- Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
North Battleford
Oct. 23
- Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail North, 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct. 28
- Gold Eagle Casino, 11902 Railway Avenue East, 1 to 2:15 p.m.
Rosthern
Oct. 29
- Rosthern Hotel, 5:30 to 8 p.m
Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.