SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 21

Taverna Italian Kitchen and Bar, 219 21 Street East, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oct. 22

Motion Fitness Lawson Heights, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

Hometown Diner, 210 20 Street West , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 24

Hometown Diner, 210 20 Street West, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 25

Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 26

Planet Beach, 421 Ludlow Street, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sobey's Liquor Store, 128 Primrose Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 27

Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

North Battleford

Oct. 23

Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail North, 5 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 28

Gold Eagle Casino, 11902 Railway Avenue East, 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Rosthern

Oct. 29

Rosthern Hotel, 5:30 to 8 p.m

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.