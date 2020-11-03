SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct. 21

  • Taverna Italian Kitchen and Bar, 219 21 Street East, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oct. 22

  • Motion Fitness Lawson Heights, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

  • Hometown Diner, 210 20 Street West , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 24

  • Hometown Diner, 210 20 Street West, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 25

  • Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 26

  • Planet Beach, 421 Ludlow Street, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sobey's Liquor Store, 128 Primrose Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 27

  • Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

 

North Battleford

Oct. 23

  • Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail North, 5 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 28

  • Gold Eagle Casino, 11902 Railway Avenue East, 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Rosthern

Oct. 29

  • Rosthern Hotel, 5:30 to 8 p.m

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.