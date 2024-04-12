‘We need rain desperately’: fire ban issued for Corman Park, other Sask. communities
Saskatoon firefighters are reminding the public to be diligent heading into the weekend. It comes as fire bans have been issued for multiple communities including the RM of Corman Park.
“Two weeks ago we had snow cover, and now if you put a match it would just burn so quickly,” said Judy Harwood, reeve of the RM of Corman Park.
“Living in Saskatchewan we all know what the winds are like, so we got to be careful. It is so dry, we need rain desperately.”
According to a recent report from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the entire province is experiencing a drought with some areas considered extreme or severe.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) issued 14 fire bans for communities in the province, a majority are northwest of the Battlefords and in the Wakaw area.
“We want to make sure we don’t have to fight the fires that we shouldn’t have to fight, the ones that are caused by nature are a different story, but I would feel that the SPSA is very ready for this,” said Paul Merriman, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.
“There are steps that can be taken to prevent grass fires, whether in the city or in the rural areas, are to make sure your dried grass is mowed short, it will prevent or slow the spread of fire,” said Acting Chief Anthony Tataryn with the Saskatoon Fire Department.
He said it’s also important to properly discard cigarettes, because one spark could quickly cause a serious situation.
Federal government tells Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, West Bank as tensions rise
The government of Canada has upgraded its travel advisories to Israel and the West Bank, instructing Canadians to avoid all travel amid escalating tensions in the region.
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested and charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
The Masters turns into a menace. Scheffler, DeChambeau and Homa hold on to share the lead
Max Homa played the most beautifully boring round of golf amid raging wind and endless calamity Friday in the Masters, giving him a share of the lead with Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau going into a weekend for the survivors.
Tesla cuts Full Self-Driving subscription prices in U.S., Canada
Elon Musk's Tesla said on Friday it has cut prices of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in the United States and Canada, as it seeks to drive adoption amid softening demand and price competition.
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
Regina
-
Sask. students say 'pressure is still on' ahead of renewed talks between teachers, province
The school year has been a challenging one for students and teachers alike, yet students see the problems teachers have brought forward during a lengthy contract dispute with the Saskatchewan government firsthand.
-
Crown's final witnesses take stand in trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The Crown has presented its case against Michael Gordon Jackson as the first of a two-week trial came to a close Friday morning with the arresting officers taking the stand.
-
Arrests made following investigation into store robberies in Regina
Arrests have been made following an investigation into four convenience store robberies in Regina beginning in 2022.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers wanting to one day buy a home are 'trying to climb a hill that's just too steep'
Owning a home may be out of reach for many Canadians according to new data from CIBC, and for one Winnipegger, the prospect of owning their own home is starting to feel like an impossible goal.
-
Province issues flood warning for portion Assiniboine River
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued a flood warning Friday for a portion of the Assiniboine River.
-
Moose on the loose in Oakville, Man.
Two moose were on the loose in Oakville, Man. on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton had 'no lawful basis' to remove dogs before they killed boy, investigation finds
The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.
-
Pop art: Edmonton photographer's work to feature on Jones Soda bottles
An Edmonton photographer's work will soon be a part of pop culture, soda pop culture that is.
-
1 arrested, police seek second man after March liquor store robbery
Edmonton police are trying to identify a man wanted for robbing a liquor store last month.
Calgary
-
Vehicles blocking traffic on Highway 1 west of Calgary: RCMP
Vehicles connected to a protest are blocking lanes on Highway 1 west of Calgary, causing delays.
-
John G. Diefenbaker High School students raise more than $25,000 pedalling for a purpose
John G. Diefenbaker High School kicked off its Ride of the Chiefs (ROTC) charity event on Friday, with students raising more than $25,000 for the Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
-
Lethbridge police arrest man who allegedly hit cars with weapon
Lethbridge police are asking anyone with cellphone or dash-cam video of an incident on Mayor Magrath Drive on Thursday to contact them.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
-
Two people in hospital following separate stabbings in downtown Toronto
Two people are in hospital following two separate stabbings in downtown Toronto on Friday.
-
Toronto city staff proposes complete revamp of vacant home tax program amid rollout 'mess'
Toronto city staff is proposing to completely change the vacant home tax program and cancel the bills for the thousands of undeclared properties following the “flawed” and unfairly “punitive” rollout.
Ottawa
-
Spring baby boom has wildlife taking up residence in Ottawa homes
Spring is here, which means a baby boom for wildlife, but it also means a boom for one local company helping homeowners in Ottawa deal with unwanted houseguests.
-
Athena, the cat who was lost at the Ottawa Airport for 11 days, has 5 kittens
A pregnant cat that was flown to Ottawa for a better life, but later went missing at the airport, has had her kittens.
-
Stage 2 O-Train extension tunnel near completion
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
Montreal
-
Alleged members of global crime syndicate arrested after $3M jewelry heist in Montreal
Police believe that an organized crime group from South America was behind a massive jewelry heist at a shopping mall on Montreal's West Island overnight.
-
Arrest made after random attack on woman in Montreal metro
Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with another random physical assault on transit users in the Metro system.
-
French prime minister defends state secularism, denies interfering in Quebec politics
After making a passionate plea for secularism in Quebec's Salon Bleu, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal denied on Friday that he had interfered in Quebec's internal politics.
Vancouver
-
New SFU medical school could provide primary care to 30,000 patients
Details of behind-the-scenes efforts to establish British Columbia's second medical school are increasingly becoming public, including the possibility of family doctor access for thousands of Surrey residents at the Simon Fraser University campus.
-
'Why not do it together?': Lifelong friends take part in 'brosectomy' in Vancouver
While many people choose to keep their medical appointments private, four longtime friends decided to undergo vasectomies as a group in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
B.C. premier meets with patient who took herself off transplant list due to costs
Christina Derksen-Unrau was in Victoria this week on a mission to bring change.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Vancouver Island
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
-
Malahat Legion celebrates its 90th anniversary after almost closing down during pandemic
Stan Grenda has been a Legion member for 40 years. The last 27 of those years have been with the Malahat Legion.
-
Canadian navy's Pacific fleet to accept first Arctic patrol vessel
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
London
-
'There was nothing human about what they did': London, Ont. family angered after sentencing hearing in stabbing death
A London family is speaking out after a sentencing hearing for the three people who pleaded guilty in connection with the stabbing death of their loved one got underway in court.
-
Baby Gwendolyn celebrates 1st birthday after receiving rare liver disorder diagnosis
Gwendolyn Barnett celebrated her first birthday last month, but the first year of her life has been a battle to save it.
-
Four cars involved in south-end collision
London police, fire, and paramedics responded to a 4-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Tree clearing company calls equipment ‘dangerous’ after metal object hit Kitchener home
New questions are being raised about the equipment that sent a chunk of metal flying through the air and into a Kitchener, Ont. home, missing the homeowner’s head by mere inches.
-
Kitchener couple claims landlord is targeting them for organizing tenants union
A Kitchener couple has now received a second eviction notice from their landlord at 250 Frederick Street. This time their appliances are allegedly to blame.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
-
Evacuation underway in Kashechewan, Ont., due to spring flooding of Albany River
A precautionary evacuation of about 600 people from Kashechewan First Nation is underway with the first group arriving in Kapuskasing on Friday.
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., company launches alcohol vending machines
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
-
Patient died of hanging while in Moncton psychiatric unit
According to her autopsy, Kaytlyn Hemsworth died of hanging at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton while in the psychiatric unit.
-
Locked wheels and receipt checks: Grocer anti-theft measures have some Maritimers on edge, others welcome the change
In the early 1900’s, you would walk into a grocery store with your list, pass it to an employee behind a desk, and they would gather what you wanted.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.