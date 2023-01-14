'We miss him': Sask. mother asks for help to find her missing son

The family of a missing Prince Albert man has asked the public to help locate him.

Gloria Sanderson is concerned for her son, 32-year-old Dwight Whitehead, who has been missing for almost two weeks. He is described as five feet eight inches tall, with very short hair and brown eyes.

She said Whitehead was celebrating New Year's Eve when he got in an altercation with his friends, and then left the Comfort Inn Hotel around 2 a.m. He was later found and taken to the hospital with hypothermia.

“He was last seen on January 2nd leaving the hospital,” Sanderson told CTV News.

She said he left against the doctor’s orders, and no one has heard from him since.

“We'd like to have a direction of where he left from the hospital so we can start searching," She said.

Sanderson said her son is vulnerable since he has no jacket. He was last seen in a black sweater, blue jeans, runners and a hat.

“I’m concerned for the safety and wellbeing of him. He’s considered high risk and vulnerable,” she said.

The father of two was reported missing on January 8th. The Prince Albert Police Service said it will continue search efforts. Sanderson encouraged anyone with information to contact the police.

“If Dwight is listening to this, I just want him to know to come home. We miss him. His girls are missing him,” Sanderson said.